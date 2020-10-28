#F150CampaignTour: The Missouri Times hits the 2020 campaign trail

The Missouri Times is hitting the campaign trail ahead of the 2020 election with our #F150CampaignTour. Catch up with candidates and Missouri voters alike through our reporter notebooks below as we travel around the state ahead of Election Day.

Wednesday, October 28 — 6 days until election

6 p.m. | Scott Faughn at AFL-CIO Union Hall off Gravois Rd. in Affton

After visiting with Rep. Beck, I went to the AFL-CIO political headquarters off Gravois Rd. in Affton. You walk in and they have different teams of people coming in. They take Google Chrome books and flip phones and let the members decide what candidates they want to call or which grouping of candidates — and they call other union members. It’s labor members calling other labor members and asking them to vote for candidates endorsed by the AFL-CIO board.

They didn’t give me a concrete number, but they said they’ve made several thousand calls to labor households each day.

They only call union households and talk about labor issues. Labor members are the largest group of ticket-splitters in the state. They offer folks some messaging if they want it, but they let them have their own voice.

They’re also doing some Amendment 3 stuff, encouraging voters to choose against it. The main work, however, has been in support of Doug Beck, Deb Lavender, Jill Schupp, and Nicole Galloway.

They’ll also have lit drops coordinated for Election Day to help with turnout. But they’ve done well with having a fully automated, contactless setup out of concern for COVID-19.

4 p.m. | Scott Faughn with Rep. Doug Beck in St. Louis County

Kicked off our #F150CampaignTour with Rep. Doug Beck, who is running for state Senate in SD 1. He met with the Rockwood Labor Office and stopped by the AFL-CIO campaign headquarters to make some calls to undecided voters.

He talks about the district, an older district, and hasn’t knocked doors since COVID-19. Instead, they’ve done a lot of phone banking and calling undecided voters. They’ve set up a remote phone banking system where they can still chart progress from their homes. Beck says it’s gone pretty well.

They’ll also be doing some GOTV door-hanging pieces around their Democratic base.

Beck said he voted yesterday, and it took him about an hour. He said it was a pretty easy process and had no problem voting.

All 47 polling places will be covered on Election Day. Right now, they don’t have a way to take out people that have already voted early from their call list — so that’s a bit of a challenge. But they’ll continue to cover all polling places on Election Days in shifts of about three.

I talked to Beck about the issues. He said a lot of labor issues were big among constituents as well as kitchen table issues. I asked him about Republicans’ top attack of the cycle: defunding police. He said he’s never been for defunding police and has a pretty strong track record to back it up. One of the first things he did in the legislature was name a prominent stretch of Hwy. 30 in St. Louis County after police Officer Blake Snyder who was fatally shot in the line of duty in 2016.