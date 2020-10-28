2020 Missouri Election Coverage

From campaign trail profiles to finance reports to explainers on just what exactly is on the ballot, here is your one-stop-shop for all things 2020. Check back throughout each day for more updates leading up to Nov. 3.

Join us as we travel around Missouri — checking in with candidates, voters, and labor groups — this week.

As far as Missouri’s more contested elections, be sure to check out our recent breakdown of statewide, Senate, and House races.

In addition, you can scroll through our campaign finance spreadsheets. The latest data, gleaned from the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC), is below.

This year, there are two ballot initiatives for Missouri voters to decide: term limits and redistricting. Check out our explainer for more on what’s at stake.

More 2020 election coverage can be found on the 2020 Elections landing page.

Campaign Trail Mix

When asked about eating on the campaign trail, Sen. John Rizzo hit the nail on the head: “In a tough race, it’s whatever you can get quickly and then get back in the field.”

But when Missouri candidates do find themselves with enough time to grab some grub on the road, what are their go-to options? From vegetables to fast food to fried bologna sandwiches, here’s a look at what some 2020 candidates are consuming on the trail this year.

Missouri voters are invited to participate in a presidential poll in Jefferson City — by purchasing a cookie from Chez Monet in the Capitol.

Owner Joan Fairfax is running the restaurant’s presidential cookie poll this week. Customers can contribute by purchasing a red cookie in favor of President Donald Trump or a blue cookie for Vice President Joe Biden for $1. As of Wednesday, 77 votes had been cast, with Trump leading at 51 cookies.

Money Problems

With less than a week to go until Election Day, a PAC involved in the HD 106 race is the subject of a new complaint filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

The complaint alleged the Missouri section of Washington, D.C.-based Make Liberty Win PAC, the Missouri section of a Washington-based PAC, distributed literature promoting Republican Adam Schwadron’s campaign without disclosing the expense with the MEC.

Democratic attorney general candidate Rich Finneran paid delinquent personal property taxes last week, prompting political opponents to question whether he committed perjury after signing the candidate declaration form swearing he had paid all of his taxes to the state of Missouri.

Talking with TWMP

Curious about a candidate’s platform? Several have stopped by “This Week in Missouri Politics” to tout their candidacy. Check out episodes below, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for even more.

Rep. Doug Beck, candidate for SD 1

Sen. Andrew Koenig & Rep. Deb Lavender, candidates for SD 15

Gov. Mike Parson, gubernatorial candidate

Rep. Barbara Washington, candidate for SD 9

Sen. Bill Eigel, candidate for re-election to SD 23

Dr. David Lenihan, candidate for SD 1