Final Week in the Senate: Tuesday, May 11

During the last week of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Tuesday, May 11. For live updates on the House, click here.

SB 258, classifies Missouri National Guard as state employees, taken up

From Sen. Bill White, this bill would classify the Missouri National Guard members as state employees for the purposes of driving state vehicles and insurance. The Senate approved a House amendment expanding the title of the bill.

The Senate gavels in

The Senate got underway shortly before 11 a.m.

Senate police reform package stonewalled in committee

The Senate and House went to conference over SBs 53 & 60, a massive police reform legislation, Tuesday morning. But negotiations quickly stalled over a controversial House provision. Another conference committee is scheduled for tomorrow morning.