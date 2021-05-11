Final Week in the House: Tuesday, May 11

During the last week of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Tuesday, May 11. For live updates on the Senate, click here.

SB 86, school districts, up for third reading

The bill, handled by Rep. Phil Christofanelli, would prevent school districts from using public funds for political uses. Communities would also be able to file a petition to bring an item on local school boards’ agendas.

An amendment from Christofanelli would amend his education savings account (ESA) bill passed by the Senate last week. The amendment would halve the number of available credits to $25 million and cap the number of organizations that can offer the program at 10. Christofanelli said he worked on the amendment after discussions with the other chamber last week.

Rep. Barbara Phifer voiced her concerns about the amendment, calling for more safeguards to ensure the money is used in the way it was intended.

SB 262, gas tax increase, placed on informal calendar

The bill was quickly laid over after the title was agreed to. The measure passed a House committee Monday.

Sen. Dave Schatz’s bill would increase Missouri’s fuel tax by 2.5 cents annually for the next four years — bumping it up to 29.5 cents from 17 cents by 2025. The funds would go toward maintaining the state’s roads and bridges, a major focus for both Schatz and Gov. Mike Parson.

National Police Week

The body stood for a moment of silence to remember fallen law enforcement officers after a passionate motion from Rep. Ron Copeland in recognition of National Police Week.

House gavels in

The legislative day began at 10:18 a.m.

Rep. Jim Murphy threw his hat in the ring for speaker pro tem; Rep. Ben Baker announced his own bid for the role Monday, while Rep. Mike Haffner is vying for floor leader.

Senate police reform package stonewalled in conference committee

The Senate and House went to conference over SBs 53 & 60, a massive police reform legislation, Tuesday morning. But negotiations quickly stalled over a controversial House provision. Another conference committee is scheduled for tomorrow morning.