Fitzpatrick backed by multiple state leaders, including Peter Kinder, Cody Smith

Multiple state leaders, current and former, have backed Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick as he campaigns for auditor.

Fitzpatrick’s campaign announced he has been endorsed by former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, former House Speakers Elijah Haahr and Todd Richardson (now the MO HealthNet director), former state Sen. Brad Lager, and House Budget Chair Cody Smith. Fitzpatrick led the House Budget Committee prior to Smith.

“I’m humbled to have the support of some of Missouri’s strongest leaders when it comes to ensuring our budget is balanced and protecting taxpayer dollars,” Fitzpatrick said. “Now more than ever, Missourians need a state auditor who understands the impact their decisions have on working families and businesses.”

Fitzpatrick announced his candidacy in late June, the first Republican to do so. Auditor Nicole Galloway, the lone Democratic statewide official, said she would not run for re-election in 2022.

“Scott’s experience as a job creator, a conservative watchdog, and proven track record fighting back against wasteful, liberal, special interest money is exactly what Missourians need in our next State Auditor,” Brad Lager, now the chairman & CEO of Herzog, said in a statement to The Missouri Times. “I’m proud to support Scott Fitzpatrick because he knows how to get the job done.”

“Scott Fitzpatrick has a proven track record uncovering and cutting waste in government. He will be an incredible advocate for the taxpayers of Missouri as their next auditor,” Haahr said.

“From his days as House Budget Chair to his current role today as our State Treasurer, Scott’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and good government is unmatched,” Smith said. “This, combined with real-world business experience, makes him the ideal candidate for state auditor.”

GOP Rep. David Gregory has also launched a bid for the position and received the backing of the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police immediately upon his announcement.

As of the latest campaign finance filings, Fitzpatrick reported nearly $101,000 cash on hand. He reported a $250,000 donation to his campaign committee ahead of his announcement. Gregory reported having nearly $107,000 cash on hand during the same reporting period.