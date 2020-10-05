Fitzpatrick partners with Missouri Chamber, Columbia Chamber of Commerce to promote inclusion, equity for employees with disabilities

COLUMBIA, Mo. — At a press conference outside the Columbia Chamber of Commerce this morning, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced partnerships with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce to promote an initiative encouraging inclusion and equity for employees with disabilities. The Treasurer is encouraging Missouri businesses to make it easier for employees with disabilities to save by adding direct deposit opportunities for MO ABLE accounts.

“I am calling on Missouri’s business owners to be leaders in increasing inclusion and opportunity for Missourians with disabilities,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “Adding direct deposit for MO ABLE accounts is a small thing business owners across the state can do that can have a big impact. MO ABLE enables Missourians with disabilities to save money tax-free without losing access to critical federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI, finally making it possible to have a job and work towards financial independence. This is a huge step forward—but there is still work to be done.”

Later this month, Treasurer Fitzpatrick and the Missouri Chamber will co-host a webinar for members about MO ABLE and the advantages of direct deposit.

“Missouri businesses are leaders in their communities and their efforts on this can have a ripple effect,” Daniel P. Mehan, President and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said. “The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is proud to partner with Treasurer Fitzpatrick on this initiative to foster access and opportunity for Missourians with disabilities.”

“The Columbia Chamber of Commerce recognizes the important contributions of Missourians with disabilities to our workforce,” Matt McCormick, Columbia Chamber of Commerce President, said. “We encourage our local business leader to help make it easier for those with disabilities, and their families, to save for the future.”

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Throughout the month of October, Treasurer Fitzpatrick will participate in a number of events across the state to raise awareness and increase access and opportunity for individuals with disabilities. Following this morning’s event, the Treasurer toured CMSE, a sheltered workshop in Columbia. CMSE partnered with the University of Missouri to design, produce, and distribute high-quality reusable face shields in response to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Treasurer launched a new informational video to provide a simple overview of the MO ABLE program for Missourians with disabilities and their families. The video was produced in partnership with the UMKC Institute for Human Development and the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.

MO ABLE currently has 1,687 accounts and over $11.6 million in assets under management, making it one of the largest ABLE programs in the country.

Launched in 2017, MO ABLE allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI. For more information about the MO ABLE program and to take an eligibility quiz, visit moable.com.