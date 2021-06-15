Funds to combat food insecurity donated on behalf of state employees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A group of state employees was recognized for contributions to the Missouri Primary Care Association (MPCA) over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifteen employees from the departments of Health and Senior Services, Economic Development, and Mental Health, as well as Missouri Health Laboratory and MO HealthNet, were honored Tuesday morning.

MPCA CEO Joe Pierle presented a donation of $5,000 to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and $1,000 to the Samaritan Center on their behalf.

“The vital work MPCA and its community health centers do to provide care to our most vulnerable citizens wouldn’t be possible without the ongoing partnership, assistance, and dedication of people like this remarkable group of Missouri state employees,” Pierle said. “It is our hope by presenting these donations to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the Samaritan Center that the community commitment goes forward and keeps spreading so that other Missourians in need can continue to receive the help and assistance they require.”

The donation was presented at the Jefferson City Samaritan Center, with Mayor Carrie Tergin and Gov. Mike Parson on hand. Parson applauded the workers and groups for their contributions to the state’s vulnerable populations.

“We are proud of the dedication our state workers demonstrated in their efforts to support community health centers and provide needed supplies and services to Missourians throughout the pandemic,” Parson said. “Partnerships with the MPCA and The Food Bank allowed us to better serve our most vulnerable populations, and we could not be more appreciative of their work.”

The employees’ contributions helped fund community health clinics, COVID testing and vaccinations, and mental health services.

Feeding America projected more than 1 million Missourians faced food insecurity, and the state reported a surge in people seeking assistance over the course of the pandemic.