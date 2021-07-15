Galloway issues second report detailing unemployment benefits received in Missouri through federal COVID-19 response funding

Through end of April 2021, Missourians received more than $4.9 billion from unemployment benefit programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her second report on unemployment benefits received by Missourians through COVID-19 response funding from the federal government. The report shows that, through April 2021, more than 600,000 Missouri citizens received more than $4.9 billion in benefits made available under several programs.

Several federal laws enacted and executive actions taken in 2020 and 2021 provided for additional unemployment assistance, including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, CARES Act, Consolidated Appropriations Act, and American Rescue Plan Act. Most assistance programs were set to expire in September, but Gov. Parson announced in May that Missouri would end participation in all pandemic-related unemployment benefits effective June 12.

The report from Auditor Galloway shows that, through April 30, Missouri citizens have received $4.94 billion in unemployment benefits, which were funded by the federal government and administered by Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. Government agencies and nonprofit organizations in Missouri received an additional $30.2 million through the federal programs.

The report is part of Auditor Galloway’s effort to ensure transparency in how federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response are being spent by the state. The Auditor’s Office issued its first report on unemployment benefits last December.

A copy of the most recent report on federal unemployment funding can be found here.

The Auditor’s Office also has an online tool to give Missourians a detailed look at expenditures. The COVID-19 Response page tracks not only how much is received and expended in relief funds, but also lists which state and local government departments, vendors and expense categories are receiving the most funding. The information on the website provides data on expenditures and is regularly updated.