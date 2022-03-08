Galloway launches audit of Stoddard County

Citizens with information relevant to the audit are encouraged to contact Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Stoddard County, located in southeast Missouri. The county received a rating of “fair” from the most recent state audit, issued in March 2018.

“Audits can help local officials take steps to make government more efficient and effective for taxpayers,” Auditor Galloway said. “I encourage residents with information that would be helpful to our audit of Stoddard County to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.