Shannon Graziano launches HD 49 campaign

Marine Corps veteran Shannon Graziano is running in Missouri’s 49th House District and seeks to replace State Representative Travis Fitzwater, who cannot run due to term limits.

I have served our communities both at home and abroad. I have seen first-hand the damage of destructive policies and ideology championed by the left. They have no place in Missouri. This country, with its institutions, belongs to the people. We need elected officials who will fight back against an overreaching federal government and put Missourians first. That’s why I’m running for State Representative.

Stop government overreach

The drafters of the Constitution made it abundantly clear that the federal government’s powers are to be limited to those specifically named in the Constitution. It reserves to the states and the people thereof all powers not explicitly delegated to the federal government. The state legislature must push back against an overreaching federal government and preserve the powers intended for the states. I will fight to keep the federal government from amassing power in Washington and ensure the powers that belong to the states are returned to the states.

Protecting our constitutional rights

I fully support the 2nd Amendment and our right to bear arms. The preservation and restoration of our Constitutional Rights will always be my utmost priority.

Protecting life

I am Pro-Life; I will fight endlessly for life from conception to natural death. I believe the promises of the Declaration of Independence are not just for the strong, the independent, the healthy. They are for everyone-including the unborn.

Economic development and jobs

I will work endlessly to preserve a free-market system where businesses and individuals thrive and grow with limited government oversight. I will support measures to make it easier for all businesses to succeed in Missouri and create new jobs for all. We, the people, must reclaim the American Dream by limiting government overreach. With minimal government regulations and interference, we allow our economy to thrive. It is time to put Missourians first.

Educational reform

As a teacher and coach, I know that quality education is the foundation for build strong, solid communities. I have seen first-hand the impact policy decisions have had on our students. Policies force teachers to teach to the test instead of making sure students learn and understand the material. The state and federal governments have lowered standards and have not improved the educational system. Local control is necessary to put parents back in charge of their children’s education.

1. I oppose Critical Race Theory (CRT) in our schools and support House Bill 952, which will Prohibit the use of the 1619 Project initiative of the New York Times in the state’s public schools.

2. Local governments, parents, and teachers are better equipped to meet the needs of their students than the State or Federal Government.

3. I oppose Common Core; Curriculum should be decided at the local level.

4. Quality education for our children should NOT be based on where you live.

5. I support the idea of allowing charter schools and school vouchers.

6. I would support measures to eliminate or significantly limit the power and control of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) over local school districts.

Improving our infrastructure without new taxes

We need to be more efficient in spending the current state budget. Missouri’s infrastructure is desperately in need of improvements. I do NOT support increasing taxes to make those required improvements. I support efforts to cut Government waste and expenses in non-essential areas and create a budget to improve our state infrastructure.

Biography

Shannon was born and raised in Mid Missouri, where he lived on a small cattle farm. He attended Jefferson City Public Schools, where he graduated in 2009. After graduation, Shannon joined the Marine Corps, where he served honorably, until he was medically retired in 2013.

Upon returning home to Missouri, Shannon attended William Woods University in Fulton, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education.

Shannon now resides in Holts Summit, Missouri, with his wife, Amber, and daughter, Mila. Shannon is an active member of his community where he attends St. Andrews Catholic Church, coaches youth football, and is a part of local charitable service clubs such as the Knights of Columbus.