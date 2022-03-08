John Martin running to replace term-limited Rep. Chuck Basye

COLUMBIA, Mo. — John Martin filed to run for the 47th District, which due to redistricting is now completely located within Boone County and includes Sturgeon, Huntsdale, Rocheport, and parts of western Columbia. Martin is a native of Boone County and has resided in Columbia since 2005. He is the owner of Pro Pumping & Hydrojetting, a family owned business that has been in operation for over 40 years. Martin attends Midway Heights Baptist Church, and has served in various pastoral church leadership roles for the past 30 years.

Beyond owning a business, Martin is an active member of his community, participating as a volunteer for several organizations, including the Woodlandville 4-H Club, the Russell Blvd Elementary Outdoor Garden Committee, and as a volunteer coach for Daniel Boone Little League. FFA is also an organization that is important to Martin, who noted that he has roots in agriculture.

Martin wants to focus his campaign on several key issues, among them keeping taxes low, maintaining private property rights, ensuring that parents have a voice in their children’s education, supporting law enforcement, expanding access to broadband, and supporting the University of Missouri. Martin’s platform also includes protecting life at all stages, supporting the 2nd Amendment and freedom of speech.

Martin’s experience as a business owner has shaped his views regarding governmental regulation and taxes. “I have seen firsthand how excessive taxes can stifle growth in the private sector. Job creation and the economic opportunities that it creates for the local community is invaluable and it will always be a priority of mine in Jefferson City to protect businesses and workers from excessive taxes and regulations.”

Additionally, Martin said he is a supporter of public education, but understands the need for more choice, transparency, and accountability. “I am a believer in the free market, and I believe that more competition will produce better educational results for our children. The pandemic has shown us how fragile our educational system is, and our children deserve to have every opportunity to succeed. My personal experiences, and the experiences of those who have reached out to me, have a common refrain that their voices are not being heard and their concerns are not being addressed. That is an untenable situation, and I will work tirelessly to make sure I support and sponsor legislation that addresses these concerns.”

Martin concluded, “I want to be a commonsense leader for my constituents. We need to pass legislation that will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of Missourians. Short term fixes will not cut it when it comes to infrastructure, education, law enforcement, or any of my other priorities. America’s founding principles are worth fighting for and I look forward to working to accomplish this in the capitol.”

For more information on John Martin’s campaign, you can visit Martinfor47.com or visit his Facebook page @martinfor47.