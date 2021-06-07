Greene County Sheriff commits to implementing recommendations in audit

Report finds improvement needed in accounting controls and procedures, gives rating of “good”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An audit released today by State Auditor Nicole Galloway gives several recommendations to the Greene County Sheriff to improve the office’s accounting controls and procedures. In his responses, the Sheriff committed to implementing the recommendations of the audit, which gave a rating of “good.”

“Audits help point out ways government officials can better serve their constituents, and taxpayers should be encouraged when those officials commit to taking the steps we recommend,” Auditor Galloway said. “As my office continues its audit of the Greene County Commission, we remain committed to completing a thorough, independent review of county finances and operations.”

The audit found that in the Sheriff’s Jail Administration Division, accounting duties are not adequately segregated and supervisory review of the division’s financial records is needed. Receipting and depositing procedures in several office divisions also need better controls, and improvement is needed in the reconciliation process for several office bank accounts.

The audit recommended the Sheriff implement several measures to improve accounting controls and procedures. In his responses, the Sheriff indicated his office has taken steps already to implement the recommendations or that the office was committed to their implementation.

The review of Greene County government was initiated at the request of the County Commission. Last year, the State Auditor’s Office released a report on county government operations, other than the Sheriff and County Commission; the audit of the County Commission is ongoing.

A copy of the audit of the Greene County Sheriff can be found here.