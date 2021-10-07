Capitol Briefs: Hartzler endorsed by David Barton

Evangelical author and speaker David Barton has endorsed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in her bid for U.S. Senate.

Barton, the founder of Texas-based WallBuilders and former vice-chair of the Texas Republican Party, said Hartzler’s conservative values would be vital in a time when “America’s future has never been more uncertain.”

“Now more than ever, we need strong conservatives who are willing to stand up and fight for the principles that our Founding Fathers delivered to us,” Barton said. “Vicky knows that we are in a battle for the heart and soul of our nation and never backs down from the tough fights, whether defending the Constitution or Judeo-Christian values. That’s why she has my full support as she runs for U.S. Senate.”

Barton founded WallBuilders, a non-profit Evangelical foundation, in the 1980s. He vice-chaired the Texas Republican Party from 1997-2006.

Hartzler has also received endorsements from former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann and Penny Young Nance , president and CEO of Concerned Women for America (CWA).

Hartzler faces Congressman Billy Long, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey in the Republican primary.