Hartzler: ‘I’m more than just rhetoric’

As Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler officially enters the U.S. Senate race, she said the biggest element that sets her apart from her competition was her track record on Capitol Hill.

“Policy matters, and I have the track record of getting things done that I think Missourians need and appreciate,” she said. “I’ve been taking their ideas to Washington and fighting for them, whether it be rebuilding the military, expanding rural broadband, standing up for life and freedom — those are things that Missourians embrace and I can show I’ve actually delivered it, so I’m more than just rhetoric. I have results and I think that’s going to win at the end of the day.”

Hartzler entered the race for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat last week, announcing her candidacy in Lee’s Summit. She joins Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and St. Louis attorney Mark McClosky in the contest for the Republican nomination.

Hartzler appeared on Sunday’s episode of “This Week in Missouri Politics” to discuss her bid for the open seat, reiterating her commitment to the defense budget, the Second Amendment, and former President Donald Trump’s policies. She also touched on the situation at the southern border and concerns over the new administration in D.C.

“We’re at a crisis in our nation. I think people understand the gravity of this time in our history,” Hartzler said. “They want somebody who has experience getting things done in Washington who is one of them, who’s been fighting for them, and I’m just looking forward to building a team effort to take a stand against socialism and take back our country.”

2022 elections

This week’s panel included Hannah Beers Sutton, a senior associate with Axiom Strategies, and Jonathan Ratliff, a partner with Palm Strategic. Sutton said she still expected Schmitt to lead the race despite Hartzler’s entry.

“I still think that Attorney General Eric Schmitt is the front runner,” Sutton said. “I think he’s the only person who is a serious contender who has represented the entire state of Missouri and has fought for people from the cities to the rural areas and I still think he’s the front runner but I really do have to applaud Congresswoman Hartzler and her work at the federal level.”

One contender has already announced his intention to run for Hartzler’s seat: Former state Sen. Ed Emery threw his hat in the ring shortly after her announcement, and other state legislators have been named possible candidates. Ratliff said the race was up in the air with redistricting on the horizon.

“It’s going to in some cases dramatically change the lines that we currently have,” he said. “I think that along with this race and potentially more members getting more members of Congress getting in, I think what the map looks like today and what it might look like a year from now could be very different.”

