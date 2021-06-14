Jasper Logan seeking HD 1 seat in 2022

Jasper Logan, the former president of the Northwest Missouri State University (NWMSU) College Republicans, is running for HD 1 next year.

Logan, who holds a degree in political science and public relations from NWMSU, pointed to the new administration in Washington, D.C., as a catalyst for his run.

“Under the Biden administration, our freedom and our future are threatened now more than ever before,” Logan said. “I am running because we need a representative who will fight back against federal overreach and stand strong for our conservative values in the state Capitol. We need a representative who will protect our constitutional rights at all costs and hold true to the principles of free enterprise, limited government, and fiscal responsibility. As the next representative for northwest Missouri, that’s exactly what I will do.”

Logan is no stranger to the campaign trail; his involvement in politics began when he interned on Austin Petersen’s U.S. Senate campaign in 2018 and served as campus team leader for the Missouri Republican Party in the general election that same year. He also volunteered on Maryville City Councilman John McBride’s campaign who has signed on as his campaign treasurer.

Logan served as treasurer of the Missouri Federation of College Republicans from 2020-2021 and director of the Northwest Missouri Conservatives PAC which campaigned in favor of last year’s Amendment 3, altering the state’s redistricting process.

“We rolled up our sleeves, got to work, and with some much-appreciated help from grassroots organizations across the state, we pulled off an upset victory for the people of Missouri. To this day that is one of my proudest accomplishments. If elected, I will bring that same kind of determination and work ethic to the table as I continue to stick up for the interests and values of our Northwest Missouri communities.”

Logan listed the Second Amendment, reducing the state’s tax burden, and voter ID among his highest priorities.

“I hope I can be a voice not only for my district but for the next generation of Missouri Republicans as well,” he said. “We need to get them engaged by showing them that they are represented within our party and within our government and that they, too, can make a difference.”

Logan seeks to replace outgoing Rep. Allen Andrews who is term-limited. Prior to redistricting, the district encompasses Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth counties.

The November 2022 election is scheduled a week after his 24th birthday, making him one of the youngest representatives since 1935, when Rep. Carleton Fulbright began his tenure 13 days shy of his 24th birthday. Alex Dubinsky, a recently-announced contender for HD 88, would also cross the age threshold just before being sworn in if he were to win his bid.