Hartzler takes a swipe at GOP opponents in first Senate ad

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler took a swing at former Gov. Eric Greitens, her GOP primary opponent, in her U.S. Senate campaign’s first television ad.

“I’m going to sort out the Senate race for you,” Hartzler says in the 30-second spot released Thursday. “I follow the rules, I stay out of trouble, and when I need to see a hairdresser, I make an appointment.”

“We need a senator who tells the truth and keeps her word. That’s me,” Hartzler said.

Greitens stepped down as Missouri’s chief executive in 2018 amid multiple investigations into sexual misconduct and campaign finance allegations. During his tenure, lawmakers probed allegations of misconduct stemming from his extramarital affair with a hairdresser.

The ad also mentioned Hartzler was among a group of lawmakers sanctioned by China amid a dispute over how the country treated its Uyghur people. Both Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt have gone toe-to-toe over which candidate has closer connections to China.

“I don’t want their money, and I don’t do their bidding,” Hartzler said in the ad.

The television spot is airing in multiple major markets across Missouri, including Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis.

Schmitt led the field of Republican contenders in fundraising for the third quarter, bringing in nearly $652,000. However, Hartzler ended the period with the most cash on hand at more than $1.65 million.

“Missouri conservatives have been searching for a fighter in the race, and Vicky is the answer,” said Hartzler campaign manager Mike Hafner. “Vicky is a fighter who won’t quit with a proven track record of results that back up rhetoric. This is the heavyweight match for U.S. Senate, and the truth is that Vicky is the only candidate in the race who is not afraid to take on Eric Greitens.”

Aside from Hartzler, Schmitt, and Greitens, Congressman Billy Long and attorney Mark McCloskey are jockeying for the Republican nomination. Senator Roy Blunt is not seeking re-election.