Here are Missouri elected officials’ go-to State Fair foods

With the State Fair underway, Missourians are excited to get back to their favorite fair foods — and the state’s elected officials are no exception.
From burgers and steak to deep-fried Twinkies and funnel cakes, here’s a look at the go-to options for Missouri officials.
Gov. Mike Parson
Cheeseburger from the Missouri Cattleman’s Association Beef House
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe
Chocolate milk at the Missouri Farm Bureau Building. Second lady Claudia Kehoe’s favorite is the corndog.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt
Deep-fried Oreos or candied bacon
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft
Funnel cakes and strawberry milkshakes
Auditor Nicole Galloway
Pulled pork
Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick
Bacon
Sen. Dave Schatz
If I’m looking for fair foods that I always enjoy, I’m going to go with corndogs, but I am a big fan of beef and nothing beats a ribeye steak from the Beef House.
Sen. John Rizzo
I’ve always been a sucker for a funnel cake.
Sen. Holly Rehder
Fried Oreos and fried Twinkies
Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin
Steak from the Missouri Cattleman’s Association Beef House
Sen. Mike Moon
Footlong chilidog
Sen. Lincoln Hough
Steak sandwich at the Beef House with my Cattlemen!
Sen. Lauren Arthur
I’m happiest with a corn dog in one hand and a vanilla ice cream cone in the other.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade
Fried Oreos
Rep. Hannah Kelly
Ice cream
Rep. Wayne Wallingford
Gyros
Rep. Brad Pollitt
Tater Tot Mess from Jackson’s and tenderloin from Turck’s Place
Rep. Travis Smith
Cheeseburgers made with local beef cooked by the VFW