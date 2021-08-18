 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Ham Breakfast state fair

Here are Missouri elected officials’ go-to State Fair foods

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn; Cameron Gerber on August 18, 2021
  

With the State Fair underway, Missourians are excited to get back to their favorite fair foods — and the state’s elected officials are no exception.

From burgers and steak to deep-fried Twinkies and funnel cakes, here’s a look at the go-to options for Missouri officials.

Gov. Mike Parson

Cheeseburger from the Missouri Cattleman’s Association Beef House 

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe

Chocolate milk at the Missouri Farm Bureau Building. Second lady Claudia Kehoe’s favorite is the corndog.  

Attorney General Eric Schmitt

Deep-fried Oreos or candied bacon 

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft

Funnel cakes and strawberry milkshakes

Auditor Nicole Galloway 

Pulled pork

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick

Bacon

Sen. Dave Schatz

If I’m looking for fair foods that I always enjoy, I’m going to go with corndogs, but I am a big fan of beef and nothing beats a ribeye steak from the Beef House. 

Sen. John Rizzo

I’ve always been a sucker for a funnel cake.

Sen. Holly Rehder

Fried Oreos and fried Twinkies 

Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin

Steak from the Missouri Cattleman’s Association Beef House 

Sen. Mike Moon

Footlong chilidog 

Sen. Lincoln Hough

Steak sandwich at the Beef House with my Cattlemen!

Sen. Lauren Arthur

I’m happiest with a corn dog in one hand and a vanilla ice cream cone in the other.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade

Fried Oreos

Rep. Hannah Kelly

 Ice cream

Rep. Wayne Wallingford

Gyros

Rep. Brad Pollitt

Tater Tot Mess from Jackson’s and tenderloin from Turck’s Place

Rep. Travis Smith

Cheeseburgers made with local beef cooked by the VFW

More from Attorney GeneralMore posts in Attorney General »
More from Capitol CultureMore posts in Capitol Culture »
More from Central MissouriMore posts in Central Missouri »
More from Conservation and AgricultureMore posts in Conservation and Agriculture »
More from Executive BranchMore posts in Executive Branch »
More from GovernorMore posts in Governor »
More from HouseMore posts in House »
More from Infrastructure and Public ServicesMore posts in Infrastructure and Public Services »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from Local IssuesMore posts in Local Issues »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from Secretary of StateMore posts in Secretary of State »
More from SenateMore posts in Senate »
More from State AuditorMore posts in State Auditor »
More from State FairMore posts in State Fair »
More from TreasurerMore posts in Treasurer »