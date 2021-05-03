Here are the House conferees for FY 2022 budget negotiations

With a balanced state budget due at the end of the week and negotiations expected to begin Wednesday, Speaker Rob Vescovo has named the House members heading to conference.

The Senate passed its version of the FY 2022 budget last week, passing the $34 billion package after an evening of debate. The House and Senate will go to conference — with each chamber sending three Republicans and two Democrats — to hammer out the differences between both proposals.

Here are the House members appointed for this week’s negotiations.

HB 2

Rep. Cody Smith

Rep. Dirk Deaton

Rep. Rusty Black

Rep. Ingrid Burnett

Rep. Kevin Windham

HB 3

Rep. Cody Smith

Rep. Dirk Deaton

Rep. Rusty Black

Rep. Ingrid Burnett

Rep. Kevin Windham

HB 5

Rep. Cody Smith

Rep. Dirk Deaton

Rep. Brad Hudson

Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove

HB 6

Rep. Cody Smith

Rep. Dirk Deaton

Rep. Scott Cupps

Rep. LaKeySha Bosley

Rep. Peter Merideth

HB 7

Rep. Cody Smith

Rep. Dirk Deaton

Rep. Scott Cupps

Rep. LaKeySha Bosley

Rep. Peter Merideth

HB 8

Rep. Cody Smith

Rep. Dirk Deaton

Rep. Sara Walsh

Rep. Peter Merideth

Rep. Rasheen Aldridge

HB 9

Rep. Cody Smith

Rep.Dirk Deaton

Rep. Sara Walsh

Rep. Peter Merideth

Rep. Rasheen Aldridge

HB 10

Rep. Cody Smith

Rep. Dirk Deaton

Rep. Doug Richey

Rep. Sarah Unsicker

Rep. Betsy Fogle

HB 11

Rep. Cody Smith

Rep. Dirk Deaton

Rep. Doug Richey

Rep. Sarah Unsicker

Rep. Betsy Fogle

HB 12

Rep. Cody Smith

Rep.Dirk Deaton

Rep. Brad Hudson

Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern

Rep. Peter Merideth