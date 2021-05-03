 Press "Enter" to skip to content
house_floor_adjusted

Here are the House conferees for FY 2022 budget negotiations

By Cameron Gerber on May 3, 2021
  

With a balanced state budget due at the end of the week and negotiations expected to begin Wednesday, Speaker Rob Vescovo has named the House members heading to conference.  

The Senate passed its version of the FY 2022 budget last week, passing the $34 billion package after an evening of debate. The House and Senate will go to conference — with each chamber sending three Republicans and two Democrats — to hammer out the differences between both proposals. 

Here are the House members appointed for this week’s negotiations. 

HB 2

Rep. Cody Smith
Rep. Dirk Deaton
Rep. Rusty Black
Rep. Ingrid Burnett
Rep. Kevin Windham

HB 3

Rep. Cody Smith
Rep. Dirk Deaton
Rep. Rusty Black
Rep. Ingrid Burnett
Rep. Kevin Windham

HB 5

Rep. Cody Smith
Rep. Dirk Deaton
Rep. Brad Hudson
Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern
Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove

HB 6

Rep. Cody Smith
Rep. Dirk Deaton
Rep. Scott Cupps
Rep. LaKeySha Bosley
Rep. Peter Merideth 

HB 7

Rep. Cody Smith
Rep. Dirk Deaton
Rep. Scott Cupps
Rep. LaKeySha Bosley
Rep. Peter Merideth

HB 8

Rep.  Cody Smith
Rep. Dirk Deaton
Rep. Sara Walsh
Rep. Peter Merideth
Rep. Rasheen Aldridge

HB 9

Rep. Cody Smith
Rep.Dirk Deaton
Rep. Sara Walsh
Rep. Peter Merideth
Rep. Rasheen Aldridge

HB 10

Rep. Cody Smith
Rep. Dirk Deaton
Rep. Doug Richey
Rep. Sarah Unsicker
Rep. Betsy Fogle

HB 11

Rep. Cody Smith
Rep. Dirk Deaton
Rep. Doug Richey
Rep. Sarah Unsicker
Rep. Betsy Fogle

HB 12

Rep. Cody Smith
Rep.Dirk Deaton
Rep. Brad Hudson
Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern
Rep. Peter Merideth

