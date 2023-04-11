 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Senate chambers

150 Missouri Organizations Oppose DEI Budget Language

By Brady Hays on April 11, 2023

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Today a letter was delivered to the officies of every Missouri senator in regards to the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) language added into the house budget by Rep. Doug Richey from over 150 Missouri business and non-profit leaders asking them to remove it from teh final version of the budget.

The letter is as follows:

April 2023
To Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee:

We are writing to share concerns about language the House of Representatives added to the Fiscal Year 2024 budget bills. Specifically, the language of concern would prohibit funding from being used for staffing, programs and vendors associated with diversity, equity and inclusion. We believe this language will result in wide-ranging consequences that would undermine lawmakers’ economic and workforce priorities and urge you to remove it from the budget bills.

The broad language added to the bills raises questions about its practical application and how it would impact an array of services and programs that the state provides – including those critical to lawmakers’ economic and workforce priorities.

The language reads:

No funds shall be expended for staffing, vendors, consultants, or programs associated with “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion,” or “Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging,” or any other initiative which similarly promotes: 1) the preferential treatment of any individual or group of individuals based upon race, color, religion, sex, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, national origin, or ancestry; 2) the concept that disparities are necessarily tied to oppression; 3) collective guilt ideologies; 4) intersectional or divisive identity activism; or, 5) the limiting of freedom of conscience, thought, or speech. This does not prohibit the department from following federal and state employment and anti-discrimination laws.

However, multiple programs and services offered in Missouri are either required by their accrediting bodies to incorporate the concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion into their programs, or are specifically designed to ameliorate longstanding disparities in health and economic outcomes. The budget language would jeopardize licensing and accreditation of programs critical to both the wellbeing of Missourians and our state’s economic competitiveness. For instance:

page1image59893712

  • Many nonprofit child welfare organizations, health and mental health service providers, and others with whom Missouri contracts to provide services are required through their national accrediting organizations to provide programming that incorporates diversity, equity and inclusion. In addition to risks to accreditation, failure to meet those standards could result in the loss of federal funding as well as private funding from foundations.
  • Similarly, the national bodies accrediting professional education programs like those for teachers, social workers, psychiatrists, nurses and other health professionals are also required to incorporate training in diversity, equity and inclusion. Not only would the added budget language jeopardize the accreditation of these programs at Missouri’s public colleges and universities, but the licensure of new professionals could be at risk.

    Moreover, we recognize that Missourians continue to face deep disparities in their health and economic outcomes based on race. While white workers in Missouri earn an average of $65,820 per year, Hispanic workers earn $53,178 and Black workers earn just $41,132 annually. While 33% of white Missourians have a college degree, only 21% of Black Missourians and 23% of Hispanic Missourians complete college. Missouri has one of the highest rates in the nation of premature death among Black residents, and Black moms in Missouri face a maternal mortality rate that is three times that of white moms. As long as these disparities exist in Missouri, we should not dampen efforts that would seek to understand and address them.

    Unfortunately, the added budget language would likely conflict with several existing efforts, threatening:

  • Targeted workforce and economic development programs,
  • State contracts with vendors to provide services, including minority-owned businesses

    and other private companies,

  • Department of Health programs targeted based on demographic factors, and
  • Missouri Department of Public Safety’s continuing education for law enforcement that

    includes education in racial profiling and implicit bias.

    There are likely additional consequences related to state contracts with private companies, hiring and employment standards that are not mentioned here, but which could also have far- reaching implications.

    The added budget language would severely hamper Missouri’s workforce development and economic competitiveness, and we again encourage you to remove the concerning language from all of the budget bills.

    We oppose any efforts that would put language aimed at dampening diversity, equity and inclusion into state law.

    Respectfully,

Jay Hardenbrook, Advocacy Director AARP Missouri
Kansas City, MO jhardenbrook@aarp.org

Dr. Kendra Holmes, President & CEO Affinia Healthcare
St. Louis, MO kendrah@affiniahealthcare.org

Erma Berry
AKA Omicron Theta Omega Chapter Bridgeton, MO berryermamiermi642@gmail.com

Jennifer Brinkmann, President Alive and Well Communities
St. Louis, MO jbrinkmann@awcommunities.org

Dr. Maya Moody D.O., President American Academy of Pediatrics – Missouri Chapter
Jefferson City, MO team@moaap.org

Daniel Goodenberger, MD, Governor American College of Physicians – Missouri Chapter
Jefferson City, MO acpmissouri@gmail.com

Starla Brennan, Executive Director Amethyst Place, Inc.
Kansas City, MO starla@amethystplace.org

Keisha Lee, CEO
Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center
St. Louis, MO keishalee@anniemalone.com

Paula Howell
APO
Springfield, MO paula.howell@apo-ozarks.org

Sara Ruiz, Executive Director Ashrei Foundation
St. Louis, MO sara@ashreifoundation.org

Fred Rottnek, MD, Medical Director Assisted Recovery Centers of America St. Louis, MO frottnek@arcamidwest.com

Chris Krehmeyer, President & CEO Beyond Housing
St., Louis, MO ckrehmeyer@beyondhousing.org

Richard Liekweg, President & CEO BJC HealthCare
St. Louis, MO richard.liekweg@bjc.org

Lakshmi Komatreddy, Project Manager Black & Veatch

Emily Kohring, Executive Director Bread and Roses Missouri
Saint Louis, MO director@breadandrosesmo.org

Eric Williams, Executive Director Calvary Community Outreach Network Kansas City, MO ccon2940@gmail.com

Angela Clabon, President & CEO CareSTL Health
St.Louis, MO aclabon@carestlhealth.org

Barbara Wright, Executive Director Carthage Area United Way Cathage, MO barbara@carthageuw.org

Puneet Leekha, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel
Chestnut Health Systems
Hillsboro, MO

pleekha@chestnut.org

Rochelle Parker, President & CEO Child Abuse Prevention Association Independence, MO rparker@capacares.org

Lisa Mizell, President & CEO Child Protection Center, Inc. Kansas City, MO lmizell@cpckc.org

Lori Jones, Development Children’s Center of SWMO Joplin, MO ljones@childrens-center.org

Rob Whitten, Chief Executive Officer Children’s Services Fund of Jackson County Kansas City, MO
rob@jacokids.org

Emily van Schenkhof, Executive Director Children’s Trust Fund
Jefferson City, MO emily.vanschenkhof@oa.mo.gov

Maggie Hourd-Bryant, Executive Director Communities First
St Louis, MO MHBryant@CommunitiesFirststl.com

Bruce A. Eddy PhD, Executive Director Community Mental Health Fund Kansas City, MObaeddy@jacksoncountycares.org

Janet Dankert, President & CEO David Cook, Board Member Community Partnership of the Ozarks Springfield, MOjdankert@cpozarks.org dcook@bankofmissouri.com

Charlie OReilly, Concerned Citizen Nixa, MO
corly2@aol.com

David O’Reilly, Concerned Citizen Springfield, MO doreilly@oreillyauto.com

Maxine Clark, Concerned Citizen St. Louis, MO maxine@clark-fox.com

Ellie Richter
Connections Speech and Language Therapy St. Charles, MO mrsellierichter@gmail.com

Sandra Padgett, Executive Director Consumers Council of Missouri
St Louis, MO spadgett@moconsumers.org

Monique Thomas, Executive Director Cornerstone Corporation
St. Louis, MO monique.thomas@cornerstonestl.org

Merideth Rose, President and CEO Cornerstones of Care
Kansas City, MO merideth.rose@cornerstonesofcare.org

Audrey Ellermann
Covenant Blu Grand Center Neighborhood St. Louis, MO
covenantblu.18@gmail.com

Kimberly Shinn-Brown Creekside Farm Republic, MO kshinnbrown@gmail.com

Constance Harper, Vice President of Policy, Advocacy, & Strategic Initiatives Deaconess Foundation
St. Louis, MO

constanceh@deaconess.org

Donna Smith-Pupillo Deaconess Nurse Ministry Bridgeton, MO dpupillo@faithnurses.org

Jim Ruedin, Executive Director Delta Center
St. Peters, MO jimruedin@dcil.org

page4image59987856 page4image59994720 page4image59995968 page4image59995760 page4image59996384 page4image59996592page4image59996176 page4image59997216 page4image59997424 page4image59997632page4image59997840 page4image59930016 page4image59893504 page4image59810752 page4image59807424page4image59803472 page4image59828800 page4image59977504 page4image59980832 page4image59969184 page4image59981456

Ronika Moody, CEO
Distinct Consulting Services, LLC. St. Louis, MO

Douglas Aaron Freeman, Owner Douglas A. Freeman Consulting Chesterfield, MO dougaaronfreeman@gmail.com

Shelley Moore
ECH Every Child’s Hope – Saint Louis, MO St. Louis, MO shelley.moore@everychildshope.org

Mallory Rusch, Executive Director and Holly Honig, Policy Director
Empower Missouri
Jefferson City, MO mallory@empowermissouri.org holly@empowermissouri.org

Rev. Emma Holley
Faith Des Peres Presbyterian Church Frontenac, MO pastor@faithdesperes.org

Cheri Tillis, CEO
Fathers & Families Support Center St. Louis, MO ctillis@fatherssupport.org

Julie Lock
Food Outreach
St. Louis, MO julie@foodoutreach.org

Lori Ross, CEO FosterAdopt Connect Independence, MO Lori@fosteradopt.org

Katie Rahn, Executive Director Gateway Early Childhood Alliance St. Louis, MO krahn@gatewayecalliance.org

Cynthia Duffe, Executive Director Gateway Housing First
St. Louis, MO cynthia@gatewayhousingfirst.org

Kendra Copanas
Generate Health STL
St. Louis, MO kcopanas@generatehealthstl.org

Dionne Ferguson, Executive Director Good Journey Development Foundation St. Louis, MO
admin@goodjourney.org

McClain Bryant Macklin,
Vice President of Policy and Impact Health Forward Foundation
Kansas City, MO mbryantmacklin@healthforward.org

Sarah Starnes
Heartland Alliance for Progress Kansas City, MO starwal@aol.com

Tom Lally, President & CEO
Hillcrest Ministries of MidAmerica, Inc. Kansas City, MO
tom@hillcrestkc.org

Rachel Pozzo, Adult Program Coordinator Immigrant Home English Learning Program
St. Louis, MO

rpozzo@ihelpstl.org

Gabby Eissner, Community Organizer Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America St. Louis, MO
gabby@ifcla.net

Angie Blumel, President & CEO Jackson County CASA
Kansas City, MO ablumel@jacksoncountycasa-mo.org

Ellen Scholten, Site Director JCC Jewish Community Center
St. Louis, MO escholten@jccstl.org

Jane Callahan, Executive Director JF Roblee Foundation
St. Louis, MO jcallahan@robleefoundation.org

Crystal Faris, Deputy Director Youth & Family Engagement
Kansas City Public Library
Kansas City, MO crystalfaris@kclibrary.org

Wil Franklin, CEO
KC CARE Health Center Kansas City, MO wfranklin@kccare.org

Brian Schmidt, Executive Director Kids Win Missouri
Ballwin, MO bschmidt@kidswinmissouri.org

Susana Elizarraraz, Deputy Director Latinx Education Collaborative Kansas City, MO susana@latinxedco.org

Karina Arango, Director of Advocacy League of Student Advocates
St. Louis, MO
karina@sfstl.org

Marilyn McLeod, President
League of Women Voters of Missouri St. Louis, MO marilyn_mcleod@yahoo.com

Eston Mayfield, Director
Little Whitewater Baptist Church Food Pantry
Patton, MO estonmayfield@gmail.com

Anna Jordan-Douglass Owner Makefully, LLC
Kansas City, MO anna@makefullystudios.com

Erin Coppenbarger, Manager Maternal & Infant Health Initiatives March of Dimes
Saint Peters, MO ecoppenbarger@marchofdimes.org

Emily Stuart
Marillac Mission Fund St. Louis, MO emily.stuart@mmfstl.org

John Fierro, President & CEO Mattie Rhodes Center
Kansas City, MO jfierro@mattierhodes.org

Lora McDonald, Executive Director Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity
Kansas City, MO loramore2@yahoo.com

Rev. David Gerth, Executive Director Metropolitan Congregations United St Louis, MO
david@mcustl.com

Scott Meier – National Sales Manager Mid-West Family Broadcasting Springfield, MO smeier@mwfmarketing.fm

Kathy Pabst, Executive Director Missouri Academy of Family Physicians Jefferson City, MO
kpabst@mo-afp.org

Jake Hummel, President Missouri AFL-CIO Jefferson City, MO jakehummel@moaflcio.org

Hong Chartrand, AHEC Program Director Missouri AHEC Network
Kirksville, MO
hongchartrand@atsu.edu

Phyllis Pasley, Executive Director and Andrea Branstetter
Missouri Alliance for Arts Education Maryland Heights, MO director@moaae.org advocacy@moaae.org

Karrie Snider, President Missouri Association for the Education of Young Children Lee’s Summit, MOmoaeyc@moaeyc.org

Julie Peetz, Executive Director Missouri Association of Area Agencies on Aging
Jefferson City, MO jpeetz@ma4web.org

Mario Millsap, MSOT, OTR/L, President Missouri Black Occupational Therapy Caucus
mario.millsap@gmail.com

Amy Blouin, President & CEO Missouri Budget Project
St. Louis, MO ablouin@mobudget.org

Cheryl Robb-Welch, CEO
Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MOCADSV)
Jefferson City, MO cherylrw@mocadsv.org

Mary Chant, Executive Director Missouri Coalition for Children Jefferson City, MOmchant@mocoalitionforchildren.org

Vicky Davidson, Executive Director Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council
Jefferson City, MO vdavidson@moddcouncil.org

Tracey Bloch, Legislative Director Missouri Disability Empowerment Foundation
Rolla, MO tracey@moempower.org

Mandy Hagseth
Director of Policy and External Affairs Missouri Family Health Council Jefferson City, MO mhagseth@mfhc.org

KJ McDonald, Organizing Director Missouri Health Care for All
St. Louis, MO kj@mohealthcareforall.org

Richard von Glahn, Political Director Missouri Jobs with Justice
St. Louis, MO
richard@mojwj.org

Jessica Seitz, Executive Director Missouri KidsFirst
Jefferson City, MO jessicaseitz@missourikidsfirst.org

DeeAnn Aull, Executive Director Missouri NEA
Jefferson City, MO deeann.aull@mnea.org

Heidi N. Lucas, Executive Director Missouri Nurses Association Jefferson City, MO director@missourinurses.org

Missouri Occupational Therapy Association (MOTA)
Columbia, MO
drjjo2016@gmail.com

Nikole J Cronk, PhD, President Missouri Psychological Association Columbia, MO dr.nikki.cronk@gmail.com

Carla Wiese, President Missouri PTA Columbia, MO carlaw@mopta.org

Sandra Boeckman, Executive Director Missouri Public Health Association Jefferson City, MO SBoeckman@mopha.org

Tim Shryack, Board President Missouri Rural Health Association Jefferson City, MO tshryack@mo-ozarks.org

Karen Gridley, Executive Director Missouri Statewide Independent Living Council
Kansas City, MO
mosilc.ed@gmail.com

Julie Donelon, President & CEO MOCSA
Kansas City, MO jdonelon@mocsa.org

Angel McDonald, Executive Director Mother’s Refuge
Independence, MO Angel@MothersRefuge.org

Christina Gesmundo Simon NAMI St. Louis
St. Louis, MO cgesmundo@hotmail.com

Rev. Jenn Simmons
National Avenue Christian Church Springfield, MO pastorjenn@nationalavenuecc.com

Amy Kuo Hammerman,
State Policy Advocacy Chair
National Council of Jewish Women – St. Louis
St. Louis, MO akuo.hammerman@gmail.com

Anna Meyer, Senior Manager of Grassroots Advocacy
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Creve Coeur, MO

anna.meyer@nmss.org

Courtney Thomas Newhouse
Kansas City, MO courtney@newhousekc.org

Melinda Monroe, CEO
Nurses for Newborns
Saint Louis, MO melinda.monroe@nursesfornewborns.org

Tracy Russell, Executive Director Nurture KC
Kansas City, MO trussell@nurturekc.org

Mary Esselman, President & CEO Operation Breakthrough
Kansas City, MO marye@operationbreakthrough.org

Tim O’Reilly, CEO
O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC Springfield, Missouri 06.septal.backers@icloud.com

Velta Smith
Organization for Black Struggle St. Louis, MO contactus@obs-stl.org

Jennifer Olson, Executive Director
Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation Springfield, MO
jolson@oac.ac

Aimee Wehmeier, President Paraquad, Inc.
St. Louis, MO awehmeier@paraquad.org

Alison Gee, Vice President
Government & Community Engagement Parents as Teachers
St. Louis, MO alison.gee@parentsasteachers.org

Demaris Ridgell Patient Advisory Board St Ann, MO dridgell1@yahoo.com

Leslie Peck
Pecks Insurance and Financial Services, Inc Springfield, MO lpeck@pecksinsuranceandfinancial.com

Mark Sanford, Executive Director People’s Community Action Corporation St. Louis, MO msanford@phcenters.com

Ed Weisbart, MD
Physicians for a National Health Program – MO Chapter
Olivette, MO
missouri@pnhp.org

Vanessa Wellbery
Planned Parenthood Advocates of the
St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri St. Louis, MO vanessa.wellbery@ppslr.org

Kourtney Vincent-Woodbury
VP of Equity and Community Relations Planned Parenthood Great Plains Voteskourtney.vincentwoodbury@ppgreatplains. org

Terry Flowers
PNHP
Independence, MO terryflowers.hr676@gmail.com

LJ Punch, Executive Director Power4STL
St. Louis, MO drpunch@thetstl.com

Maggie Olivia
Pro Choice Missouri
St. Louis, MO maggie@prochoicemissouri.org

Anne Kraus,
Manager of Public Policy and Advocacy PROMO
Saint Louis, MO anne@promoonline.org

Katie Heiden-Rootes, PhD
Queer & Trans Wellness Clinic Saint Louis, MO katie.heidenrootes@health.slu.edu

Brenda Sharpe, President & CEO REACH Healthcare Foundation brenda@reachhealth.org

Bre-Ann Slay, Licensed Clinical Psychologist Reflect to Connect Psychology, LLC
Kansas City, MO DrBreSlay@reflecttoconnectpsychology.com

Emily Macdonald, Executive Director Regional Family Crisis Center Perryville, MO Director_RFCC@yahoo.com

Christy Moreno
Chief Community Advocacy & Impact Officer
Revolución Educativa
Kansas City, MO christy@revedkc.org

LaDonna Williams, Executive Director Rural Advocates For Independent Living Kirksville, MO
lwilliams@railkv.org

Jessica Hill, Executive Director Safe House of Southeast Missouri Cape Girardeau, MOjessica.hill@semosafehouse.org

Dr. Kanika Cunningham
Saint Louis County Department of Public Health
Berkeley, MO kcunningham@stlouiscountymo.gov

Dede Coughlin
St. Cronan Church St. Louis, MO

Mark A. Keeley, President/CEO St. Louis Arc
St. Louis, MO mkeeley@slarc.org

Muriel Smith, Executive Director St. Louis Area Diaper Bank
St. Louis, MO msmith@stldiaperbank.org

St. Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute St. Louis, MO

jessica.gerfen@uhsinc.com

Elizabeth George,
Director of Community Investment St. Louis Community Foundation St. Louis, MO egeorge@stlgives.org

Luka Cai, Executive Director
St. Louis Queer+ Support Helpline St. Louis, MO general@thesqsh.org

Angela Brown, CEO
St. Louis Regional Health Commission St. Louis, MO
abrown@stlrhc.org

Dr. Jumesha Wade
Start at Zero
Kansas City MO, MO jumesha@startatzero.org

Robin Winner, Co-Executive Director Synergy Services, Inc
Parkville, MO rwinner@synergyservices.org

Paula Neth, President and CEO The Family Conservancy
Kansas City, MO pneth@thefamilyconservancy.org

Brian Herstig, President & CEO The Jewish Federation of St. Louis St. Louis, MO bherstig@jfedstl.org

Dave Almeida
Regional Director- State Government Affairs
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society dave.almeida@lls.org

Will Jordan, Executive Director
Marissa Cohen Director of Education, Outreach, and Advocacy

The Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing & Opportunity Council
St. Louis, MO
wjordan@ehoc-stl.org mcohen@ehoc-stl.org

Michele Utt
The Missouri Association for Infant & Early Childhood Mental Health (MOAIMH-EC)
Kansas City, MO boardpresident@moaimh-ec.org

Emily Stuckey
The National Peer Recovery Alliance Lake Saint Louis, MO emily.stuckey@thearchwayinstitute.org

Dayna M. Stock, CEO
The Rome Group
St. Louis, MO dayna@theromegroup.com

Faith Sandler, Executive Director
The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis St. Louis, MO
faith@sfstl.org

Tonya Lewis Executive Director Tri-County Center for Independent Living Rolla, MO
tneal52@yahoo.com

Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director Robin Koetting, Read to Succeed Program Manager
United Way of Southeast Missouri
Cape Girardeau, MO elizabeth.shelton@unitedwayofsemo.org robin.koetting@unitedwayofsemo.org

Greg Burris, President & CEO United Way of the Ozarks Springfield, MO gburris@uwozarks.org

Darlene Sowell President & CEO Unleashing Potential
St Louis, MO
dsowell@upstl.org

Alexandra Rankin
Associate Director of State Policy Upstream USA arankin@upstream.org

Matt Pagnotti, State & Local Government Relations Director
Vivent Health matthew.pagnotti@viventhealth.org

Alleigh Emmendorfer Voices for Children Cape Girardeau, MO alleighe75@gmail.com

Sharon Hileman, Executive Director Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri
Cape Girardeau, MO shileman@voicesforchildrensemo.org

Marjorie Moore, Executive Director VOYCE
St. Louis, MO mmoore@voycestl.org

Sabrina Davis APRN-PMHNP, MSN Executive Director
WalkNFaith
Saint Louis, MO sabrina@walknfaith.org

Rev. Dr. Mark R. Miller Westminster Presbyterian Church Saint Louis, MO pastor5300@sbcglobal.net

Christina Donald, Senior Vice President Programs and Advocacy
Wyman
Eureka, MO christina.donald@wymancenter.org

Pat Holterman-Hommes, CEO Youth In Need, Inc.
Saint Charles, MO phommes@youthinneed.org

Danielle Stewart
YWCA Head Start
Saint Louis, MO dstewart_25@yahoo.com

More from BudgetMore posts in Budget »
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from PolicyMore posts in Policy »