Here are the new House committee chairs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — House committee chairmanships have been assigned less than a week after the legislative session began.

“We have an outstanding group of chairs who have the experience and aptiduge to take on some of the most pressing issues facing our state,” Speaker Rob Vescovo said. “I have complete confidence in their ability to lead their committees and to work with their members to ensure each bill receives meaningful discussion and debate that will produce well-crafted public policy.”

In addition to the chairs announced Tuesday, Vescovo also revealed four additional House committees for the session: Emerging Issues, Legislative Review, Public Safety, and Rural Community Development.

Here’s a look at who will chair each House committee this year.

Administration and Accounts — Rep. Jason Chipman, Steelville

Agriculture Policy — Rep. Don Rone, Portageville

Budget — Rep. Cody Smith, Carthage

Children and Families — Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, Arnold

Consent and House Procedures — Rep. Sara Walsh, Ashland

Conservation and Natural Resources — Rep. Randy Pietzman, Troy

Corrections and Public Institutions — Rep. Andrew McDaniel, Deering

Crime Prevention — Rep. Lane Roberts, Joplin

Downsizing State Government — Rep. Ben Baker, Neosho

Economic Development — Rep. Derek Grier, Chesterfield

Elections and Elected Officials — Rep. Dan Shaul, Imperial

Elementary and Secondary Education — Rep. Chuck Basye, Rocheport

Emerging Issues — Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, Washington

Ethics — Rep. Travis Fitzwater, Holts Summit

Financial Institutions — Rep. Rick Francis, Perryville

Fiscal Review — Rep. Travis Fitzwater, Holts Summit

General Laws — Rep. Curtis Trent, Springfield

Health and Mental Health Policy — Rep. Mike Stephens, Bolivar

Higher Education — Rep. Brenda Shields, St. Joseph

Insurance — Rep. Justin Hill, Lake St. Louis

Judiciary — Rep. David Evans, West Plains

Legislative Review — Rep. Dan Houx, Warrensburg

Litigation Reform — Rep. Bruce DeGroot, Ellisville

Local Government — Rep. Tom Hannegan, St. Charles

Pensions — Rep. Patricia Pike, Adrian

Professional Registration and Licensing — Rep. Jeff Coleman, Grain Valley

Public Safety — Rep. Shane Roden, Cedar Hill

Rules-Administrative Oversight — Rep. J. Eggleston, Maysville

Rules-Legislative Oversight — Rep. Phil Christofanelli, St. Peters

Rural Community Development — Rep. Brad Pollitt, Sedalia

Transportation — Rep. Becky Ruth, Festus

Utilities — Rep. Bill Kidd, Buckner

Veterans — Rep. Dave Griffith, Jefferson City

Ways and Means — Rep. Wayne Wallingford, Cape Girardeau

Workforce Development — Rep. Mike Henderson, Bonne Terre

Special Committee on Criminal Justice — Rep. Shamed Dogan, Ballwin

Special Committee on Government Accountability — Rep. David Gregory, St. Louis

Special Committee on Government Oversight — Rep. Jered Taylor, Republic

Special Committee on Homeland Security — Rep. Ron Hicks, Defiance

Special Committee on Small Business — Rep. Nick Schroer, O’Fallon

Special Committee on Tourism — Rep. Brad Hudson, Cape Fair