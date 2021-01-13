Here are the new House committee chairs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — House committee chairmanships have been assigned less than a week after the legislative session began.
“We have an outstanding group of chairs who have the experience and aptiduge to take on some of the most pressing issues facing our state,” Speaker Rob Vescovo said. “I have complete confidence in their ability to lead their committees and to work with their members to ensure each bill receives meaningful discussion and debate that will produce well-crafted public policy.”
In addition to the chairs announced Tuesday, Vescovo also revealed four additional House committees for the session: Emerging Issues, Legislative Review, Public Safety, and Rural Community Development.
Here’s a look at who will chair each House committee this year.
Administration and Accounts — Rep. Jason Chipman, Steelville
Agriculture Policy — Rep. Don Rone, Portageville
Budget — Rep. Cody Smith, Carthage
Children and Families — Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, Arnold
Consent and House Procedures — Rep. Sara Walsh, Ashland
Conservation and Natural Resources — Rep. Randy Pietzman, Troy
Corrections and Public Institutions — Rep. Andrew McDaniel, Deering
Crime Prevention — Rep. Lane Roberts, Joplin
Downsizing State Government — Rep. Ben Baker, Neosho
Economic Development — Rep. Derek Grier, Chesterfield
Elections and Elected Officials — Rep. Dan Shaul, Imperial
Elementary and Secondary Education — Rep. Chuck Basye, Rocheport
Emerging Issues — Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, Washington
Ethics — Rep. Travis Fitzwater, Holts Summit
Financial Institutions — Rep. Rick Francis, Perryville
Fiscal Review — Rep. Travis Fitzwater, Holts Summit
General Laws — Rep. Curtis Trent, Springfield
Health and Mental Health Policy — Rep. Mike Stephens, Bolivar
Higher Education — Rep. Brenda Shields, St. Joseph
Insurance — Rep. Justin Hill, Lake St. Louis
Judiciary — Rep. David Evans, West Plains
Legislative Review — Rep. Dan Houx, Warrensburg
Litigation Reform — Rep. Bruce DeGroot, Ellisville
Local Government — Rep. Tom Hannegan, St. Charles
Pensions — Rep. Patricia Pike, Adrian
Professional Registration and Licensing — Rep. Jeff Coleman, Grain Valley
Public Safety — Rep. Shane Roden, Cedar Hill
Rules-Administrative Oversight — Rep. J. Eggleston, Maysville
Rules-Legislative Oversight — Rep. Phil Christofanelli, St. Peters
Rural Community Development — Rep. Brad Pollitt, Sedalia
Transportation — Rep. Becky Ruth, Festus
Utilities — Rep. Bill Kidd, Buckner
Veterans — Rep. Dave Griffith, Jefferson City
Ways and Means — Rep. Wayne Wallingford, Cape Girardeau
Workforce Development — Rep. Mike Henderson, Bonne Terre
Special Committee on Criminal Justice — Rep. Shamed Dogan, Ballwin
Special Committee on Government Accountability — Rep. David Gregory, St. Louis
Special Committee on Government Oversight — Rep. Jered Taylor, Republic
Special Committee on Homeland Security — Rep. Ron Hicks, Defiance
Special Committee on Small Business — Rep. Nick Schroer, O’Fallon
Special Committee on Tourism — Rep. Brad Hudson, Cape Fair
