Hough wins incumbent bid in Republican primary for Senate District 30

Springfield, Mo. — Incumbent Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Greene County, has won the Republican primary to continue his bid for re-election in Senate District 30.

The Springfield Senator defeated challenger Angela Romine, a former member of the Springfield City Council.

Hough was effective in his first term, and looks to be a leader in the Senate in his second. He currently serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Appropriations and is Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight.

Hough will go on to face Democrat Raymond Lampert in the general election, Lampert was unopposed in his primary. The Democrat previously ran against Rep. John Black in House District 137 in 2020, losing by over 50 points.

Hough is popular in the area and will be the favorite, he won the general election in 2018 by nearly seven points.