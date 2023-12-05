Press Release: Major Erik Holland announces effort to be the next Platte County Sheriff

With Sheriff Mark Owen not seeking reelection in Platte County, MO, Erik Holland, Major with the Sheriff’s Office, has announced his intentions to fill the role. Holland is a longtime member of the department and will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2024.

“I am running as a Republican, but my position is strictly pro-public safety,” stated Holland. “In the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, we don’t have time to debate political preferences. We are far too busy working to prevent crime and keep our communities safe from bad actors. I pledge to remain a sheriff that is loyal first and foremost to upholding the law to keep Platte County safe.”

Holland has an impressive law enforcement background, a Juris Doctorate and Certificate in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is a member of the Midwest Public Risk Board of Directors. Holland’s academic credentials are only the foundation of his experience.

“In the past 20+ years, I have served as a SWAT Team Commander, succeeded under pressure with the Crisis Negotiations Team, and have experience as a detective and patrol deputy. I believe that for the role of sheriff, experience is crucial, and I will use what I have learned in each position to promote public safety.”

Holland hopes to build upon the solid track record of Sheriff Owen to continue improving safety protocols in the area. From quick response times to enhancing officer resources, he is prepared to work with the County Commission to ensure Platte County retains a high quality of life.

“We are the fastest growing county in the state. That means we need to be at the top of our game to ensure residents feel secure in their homes, at their jobs, and out in the general public. As your sheriff, I will continue to work day and night to collaborate with neighboring sheriff’s departments, local police departments, and fellow agencies to keep crime rates low. Believe me, I want that just as much as anyone; my family lives here in Platte County, too, and I want to keep them safe just as every husband and father does.”

Holland is a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoys spending time with family whenever possible. A lifelong Missourian, he enjoys spending time exploring all the natural beauty and special local sites that Platte County has to offer.

Erik Holland has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.