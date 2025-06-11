House Hour by Hour: Special Session for Wednesday, June 11

During this Special Session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Wednesday, June 11.

10:00 Hour

The House gaveled in

Prayer and pledge

The journal was approved

Points of personal privilege

Introduction of special guests

Rep. Hausman introduced a special guest

Rep. Riley introduced HR 1

HR 1 was approved

Rep. Riley moved that House rules he suspended to bring up SB 1, 3, and 4

The rules were suspended

Committee Reports

Senate Bills for third reading

Rep. Deaton was recognized for a motion on SB 1

Rep. Fogle was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Butz was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Murray was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Anderson was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Fountain Henderson was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Fuchs was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Hovis was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Collins was recognized to speak on the bill

11:00 Hour

Rep. Deaton was recognized to close

SB 1 was passed 143-2

Rep. Christ moved to bring SB 4 before the body

Rep. Christ was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Walsh Moore was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Proudie was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Bosley was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Christ was recognized to close

SB 4 was passed 147-2

Rep. Christ moved for the adoption of the Emergency Clause

The Emergency Clause was adopted 147-2

Rep. Brown (16) was recognized to bring SB 3 before the body

Rep. Brown (16) was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Chappell was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Mackey inquired of Rep. Chappell

Rep. Mackey was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Gallick was recognized to speak on the bill

12:00 Hour

Rep. Byrnes was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Sparks was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Sparks offered an amendment to SB 3

Rep. Brown (16) spoke against the amendment

Rep. Christensen spoke in favor of the amendment

Rep. Ingle spoke against the amendment

Rep. Coleman spoke in favor of the amendment

Rep. Caton spoke against the amendment

Rep. Sparks closed on the amendment

The amendment was voted down 26-90

Rep. Steinhoff was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Steinhoff inquired of Rep. Mackey

Rep. Murphy was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Murphy inquired of Rep. Seitz

Rep. Hardwick was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Anderson was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Falkner was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Lucas was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Shields was recognized to speak on the bill

1:00 Hour

Rep. Mansur was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Hruza was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Durnell was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Weber was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Boyko was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Black was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Amato was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Reed inquired of Rep. Brown (16)

Rep. Reed was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Titus was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Matthiesen was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Matthiesen offered an amendment

Rep. Wolfin spoke in favor of the amendment

Rep. Brown (16) spoke against the amendment

The amendment was defeated via voice vote

Rep. Gragg was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Hovis inquired of Rep. Brown (16)

2:00 Hour

Rep. Wolfin was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Reuter was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Sharp was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Ingle was recognized to speak on the bill

Rep. Brown (16) was recognized to close

SB 3 was passed 90-58

Announcements

Adjourned