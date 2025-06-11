House Hour by Hour: Special Session for Wednesday, June 11

During this Special Session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Wednesday, June 11.
10:00 Hour
The House gaveled in
Prayer and pledge
The journal was approved
Points of personal privilege
Introduction of special guests
Rep. Hausman introduced a special guest
Rep. Riley introduced HR 1
HR 1 was approved
Rep. Riley moved that House rules he suspended to bring up SB 1, 3, and 4
The rules were suspended
Committee Reports
Senate Bills for third reading
Rep. Deaton was recognized for a motion on SB 1
Rep. Fogle was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Butz was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Murray was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Anderson was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Fountain Henderson was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Fuchs was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Hovis was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Collins was recognized to speak on the bill
11:00 Hour
Rep. Deaton was recognized to close
SB 1 was passed 143-2
Rep. Christ moved to bring SB 4 before the body
Rep. Christ was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Walsh Moore was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Proudie was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Bosley was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Christ was recognized to close
SB 4 was passed 147-2
Rep. Christ moved for the adoption of the Emergency Clause
The Emergency Clause was adopted 147-2
Rep. Brown (16) was recognized to bring SB 3 before the body
Rep. Brown (16) was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Chappell was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Mackey inquired of Rep. Chappell
Rep. Mackey was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Gallick was recognized to speak on the bill
12:00 Hour
Rep. Byrnes was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Sparks was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Sparks offered an amendment to SB 3
Rep. Brown (16) spoke against the amendment
Rep. Christensen spoke in favor of the amendment
Rep. Ingle spoke against the amendment
Rep. Coleman spoke in favor of the amendment
Rep. Caton spoke against the amendment
Rep. Sparks closed on the amendment
The amendment was voted down 26-90
Rep. Steinhoff was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Steinhoff inquired of Rep. Mackey
Rep. Murphy was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Murphy inquired of Rep. Seitz
Rep. Hardwick was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Anderson was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Falkner was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Lucas was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Shields was recognized to speak on the bill
1:00 Hour
Rep. Mansur was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Hruza was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Durnell was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Weber was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Boyko was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Black was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Amato was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Reed inquired of Rep. Brown (16)
Rep. Reed was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Titus was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Matthiesen was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Matthiesen offered an amendment
Rep. Wolfin spoke in favor of the amendment
Rep. Brown (16) spoke against the amendment
The amendment was defeated via voice vote
Rep. Gragg was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Hovis inquired of Rep. Brown (16)
2:00 Hour
Rep. Wolfin was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Reuter was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Sharp was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Ingle was recognized to speak on the bill
Rep. Brown (16) was recognized to close
SB 3 was passed 90-58
Announcements
Adjourned