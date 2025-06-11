Opinion: Medicare Advantage Provides Affordability and Quality Care

Finding reliable health care for your older loved ones is challenging – but Medicare Advantage has provided my family with tailored care.

Medicare Advantage provides exceptional health care for over 34 million seniors. Around 705,000 Missouri seniors rely on it to shield them from the rising costs inflation by capping out-of-pocket expenses and offering affordable premiums. The program provides specialized benefits that match seniors’ needs, including vision and hearing as well as glasses or hearing aids if needed. Protecting it is crucial.

This program is not only affordable – it helps aging seniors live healthier lifestyles and maintain a higher quality of life. For those living in a more rural area, seniors can utilize telehealth appointments, which provides care to over four million seniors in rural America and improves access in many communities.

Protecting Medicare Advantage is critical to ensuring seniors have access to the high-quality and affordable care they need. Missouri’s lawmakers must work with their Republican peers strengthen this program for the future. Medicare Advantage has proven successful in supporting healthy lifestyles in seniors and allowing caregivers to manage our responsibilities with greater ease.

After two significant funding reductions to the program, Congress must work to reinvest in Medicare Advantage. I know how vital this program is to ensure our seniors have access to affordable and reliable health care.