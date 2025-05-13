House Hour by Hour Tuesday, May 13

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Tuesday, May 13.

11:00 Hour

The House gavelled in shortly after 11:00am

The journal was approved.

Points of personal privilege.

Introduction of special guests.

Rep. Allen moved for the adoption of CCR HCS SS SCS SB 68, A.A.. The bill was adopted 135-7-1.

Rep. Allen moved that CCR HCS SS SCS SB 68, A.A. be third read and passed. The bill was passed 132-20.

Rep. Oehlerking moved for the adoption HCS SS SB 61.

Rep. Oehlerking moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1. Rep. Diehl moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1 to House Amendment 1. The amendment to the amendment was adopted.

Rep. Shields moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2. The amendment was adopted.

12:00 Hour

Rep. Schmidt moved for the adoption of House Amendment 3. The amendment was adopted.

The bill was adopted.

Rep. Oehlerking moved that HCS SS SB 61 be third read and passed. The bill passed 135-13.

Rep. Christ moved for the adoption of SS SCS SB 80. Rep. Christ moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Brown moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2. Multiple members from both parties spoke on the amendment at length.

1:00 Hour

Discussion about the adoption of House Amendment 2 to SS SCS SB 80 continued.

2:00 Hour

House Amendment 2 to SS SCS SB 80 was adopted 103-43

Rep. Christ moved that SS SCS SB 80 be third read and passed. The bill was passed 108-40.

Announcements.

The House stands adjourned until 10:00am, Wednesday, May 14.