Senate Hour by Hour Tuesday, May 13

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Tuesday, May 13.

10:00 Hour

The Senate gaveled in

Prayer and Pledge

Roll Call

Senator Luetkemeyer asked that reading of the journal be dispensed with

Senator Bernskoetter was recognized for reports from standing committees

Senator Black was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 50

Senator Beck inquired of Senator Black

Senator McCreery inquired of Senator Black

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Black

Senator O’Laughlin referred the bill to Fiscal Oversight

Senator Gregory (15) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 199

Senator Hough continued his inquiry with Senator Black to talk about the contents of the now dead HB 19

11:00 Hour

Senator Hough inquired of Senator Brown (16)

Senator Hough paid tribute to Senator Kit Bond who passed away today

Senator McCreery offered an amendment

The amendment was adopted

Senator McCreery offered an amendment

Senator Beck inquired of Senator McCreery

Senator Beck inquired of Senator Black

The amendment was adopted

Senator Gregory (15) laid the bill over

Senator Gregory was recognized for a privilege motion on SB 199

Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery

Senator Lewis offered an amendment

Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery

12:00 Hour



Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery

Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Hudson

Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Brattin

Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery

1:00 Hour

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Gregory (15)

Senator Moon spoke on the bill

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 25-7

Senator Gregory moved for the adoption of the Emergency Clause

The Emergency Clause was not adopted by a vote of 15-14

Senator Carter was recognized for a privalaged motion on SB 150

Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Carter

Senator Washington inquired of Senator Coleman

2:00 Hour

Senator Washington continued her inquiry of Senator Carter

Senator Moon inquired Senator Carter

Senator Moon spoke on the bill.

3:00 Hour

Senator Moon to speak on the bill.

SB 150 was adopted 29-1.

Senator Carter moved that SB 150 be third read and passed. The bill passed 30-1.

Messages from the House.

Senator Gregory (21) was recognized for a privileged motion on HB80.

Senator Gregory (21) moved that SB80 be third read and passed. Senator Gregory (21) moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1 for SB 80.

Senator Nurrernbern inquired Senator Gregory (21).

Senator Beck inquired Senator Williams and Senator Gregory (21).

House Amendment 1 to SB80 was adopted 24-3

Senator Gregory (21) moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2 for SB 80.

Senator Coleman spoke against the amendment.

Senator Washington inquired Senator Gregory (21).

4:00 Hour

Senator Washington continued her inquiry of Senator Gregory (21)

Senator Lincoln inquired Senator Gregory (21) and Senator Webber.

5:00 Hour

Senator Lincoln continued his inquiry of Senator Webber

6:00 Hour

Senator Beck inquired Senator Roberts

7:00 Hour

Senator Beck continued his inquiry of Senator Roberts

Senator Roberts inquired Senator Williams

8:00 Hour

Senator Roberts inquired Senator May

9:00 Hour

Senator May inquired of Senator Williams

Quorum Call

Quorum Established

Senator May inquired of Senator Williams

Senator Williams spoke on the bill

The bill was laid over

Announcements

The Senate adjourned