Senate Hour by Hour Tuesday, May 13

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Tuesday, May 13.
10:00 Hour
The Senate gaveled in
Prayer and Pledge
Roll Call
Senator Luetkemeyer asked that reading of the journal be dispensed with
Senator Bernskoetter was recognized for reports from standing committees
Senator Black was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 50
Senator Beck inquired of Senator Black
Senator McCreery inquired of Senator Black
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Black
Senator O’Laughlin referred the bill to Fiscal Oversight
Senator Gregory (15) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 199
Senator Hough continued his inquiry with Senator Black to talk about the contents of the now dead HB 19
11:00 Hour
Senator Hough inquired of Senator Brown (16)
Senator Hough paid tribute to Senator Kit Bond who passed away today
Senator McCreery offered an amendment
The amendment was adopted
Senator McCreery offered an amendment
Senator Beck inquired of Senator McCreery
Senator Beck inquired of Senator Black
The amendment was adopted
Senator Gregory (15) laid the bill over
Senator Gregory was recognized for a privilege motion on SB 199
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery
Senator Lewis offered an amendment
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery
12:00 Hour
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Hudson
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Brattin
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery
1:00 Hour
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Gregory (15)
Senator Moon spoke on the bill
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 25-7
Senator Gregory moved for the adoption of the Emergency Clause
The Emergency Clause was not adopted by a vote of 15-14
Senator Carter was recognized for a privalaged motion on SB 150
Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Carter
Senator Washington inquired of Senator Coleman
2:00 Hour
Senator Washington continued her inquiry of Senator Carter
Senator Moon inquired Senator Carter
Senator Moon spoke on the bill.
3:00 Hour
Senator Moon to speak on the bill.
SB 150 was adopted 29-1.
Senator Carter moved that SB 150 be third read and passed. The bill passed 30-1.
Messages from the House.
Senator Gregory (21) was recognized for a privileged motion on HB80.
Senator Gregory (21) moved that SB80 be third read and passed. Senator Gregory (21) moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1 for SB 80.
Senator Nurrernbern inquired Senator Gregory (21).
Senator Beck inquired Senator Williams and Senator Gregory (21).
House Amendment 1 to SB80 was adopted 24-3
Senator Gregory (21) moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2 for SB 80.
Senator Coleman spoke against the amendment.
Senator Washington inquired Senator Gregory (21).
4:00 Hour
Senator Washington continued her inquiry of Senator Gregory (21)
Senator Lincoln inquired Senator Gregory (21) and Senator Webber.
5:00 Hour
Senator Lincoln continued his inquiry of Senator Webber
6:00 Hour
Senator Beck inquired Senator Roberts
7:00 Hour
Senator Beck continued his inquiry of Senator Roberts
Senator Roberts inquired Senator Williams
8:00 Hour
Senator Roberts inquired Senator May
9:00 Hour
Senator May inquired of Senator Williams
Quorum Call
Quorum Established
Senator May inquired of Senator Williams
Senator Williams spoke on the bill
The bill was laid over
Announcements
The Senate adjourned