House Hour by Hour Wednesday, May 7

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Wednesday, May 7.

10:00 Hour

The House gavelled in at 10:30am

The journal was approved.

Introduction of special guests.

11:00 Hour

Rep. Christ motioned that the House refuse to recede from its position on HCS SS SB 7, A.A.. Multiple members spoke on the motion. The motion passed.

Rep. Myers motioned that the House refuse to recede from its position on HCS SS SCS SB 60, A.A. The motion passed.

Rep. Perkins moved for the adoption of SS#2 HCS HBs 594 & 508. Multiple members spoke on the bill.

12:00 Hour

12:00 Hour

Multiple members continued to speak on the adoption of HCS SS SB 7, A.A.

Rep. Riley motioned for a PQ. The motion passed 102-50

SS#2 HCS HBs 594 & 508 was aodpted 102-41.

Rep. Perkins motioned that SS#2 HCS HBs 594 & 508 be third read and passed. The bill passed 102 – 41.

Rep. Brown moved for the adoption of CCR SS SB 28, with HA 1, HA 2, HA 1 HA 3, HA 3, A.A., AND HA 4. It was adopted 144-5 Rep. Brown motioned that CCR SS SB 28, with HA 1, HA 2, HA 1 HA 3, HA 3, A.A., AND HA 4 be third read and passed. The bill passed 145-5.

Rep. Oehlerking moved for the adoption of SS SCS SB 97.

Rep. Owen moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Owen moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2. The amendment was adopted.

Multiple members spoke on the bill.

1:00 Hour

Rep. Murray moved for the adoption of House Amendment 3. The amendment was adopted.

SS SCS SB 97 was adopted 137-13

Rep. Parker moved for the adoption of HCS SS SB 218. Rep. Parker moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1. The amendment was adopted. HCS SS SB 218 was adopted 144-10.

Announcements.

The House stands adjourned until 10:00 AM Thursday, May 8, 2025.