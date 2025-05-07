Senate Hour by Hour Wednesday, May 7

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Wednesday, May 7.
10:00 Hour
Senate gaveled in
Prayer and Pledge
Roll Call
Senator Luetkemeyer moved to dispense with the journal
Senator Luetkemeyer moved to reports of standing committees
Senator Bernskoetter offered a report
Senator Brown (16) moved to third read and finally pass HB 225
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 30-2
Senator Brown (16) moved for the adoption of the emergency clause
The emergency clause was adopted
Senator Bean objected
Senator Brown (16) moved to adopt the title
The title was adopted
Senator Brown (16) moved to that the vote by which the bill was passed be reconsidered
Senator Brown (16) moved to lay the motion on the table
Senator Henderson was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 68
Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman raised a point of order over interrupting a roll call
Senator Luetkemeyer motioned that the Senate stand at ease
The Senate returned to session
Senator Coleman withdrew her point of order
Senator Henderson was recognized to speak on the bill
Senator Henderson moved that SB 68 be third read and finally passed
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Henderson
11:00 Hour
Senator Moon continued his inquiry of Senator Henderson
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Washington to introduce a special guest
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Henderson
12:00 Hour
Senator Moon continued his inquiry Senator Henderson.
Senator Moon spoke on the motion.
Senator Beck inquired Senator Henderson
The bill passed 29-5
Senator May inquired Senator Mosley
Senator Luetkemeyer requested that messages from the House be read.
Senator Luetkemeyer requested a report on standing committees.
Schroer moved for the adoption of House Bill 595
Senator Lewis inquired Senator Schroer
Senator Lewis Spoke on the bill and offered a substitute motion.
Senator Schroer spoke against the motion.
Senator Brattin inquired Senator Schroer
Senator McCreery spoke on the motion
Senator Lewis inquired Senator Roberts