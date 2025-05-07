Senate Hour by Hour Wednesday, May 7

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Wednesday, May 7.

10:00 Hour

Senate gaveled in

Prayer and Pledge

Roll Call

Senator Luetkemeyer moved to dispense with the journal

Senator Luetkemeyer moved to reports of standing committees

Senator Bernskoetter offered a report

Senator Brown (16) moved to third read and finally pass HB 225

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 30-2

Senator Brown (16) moved for the adoption of the emergency clause

The emergency clause was adopted

Senator Bean objected

Senator Brown (16) moved to adopt the title

The title was adopted

Senator Brown (16) moved to that the vote by which the bill was passed be reconsidered

Senator Brown (16) moved to lay the motion on the table

Senator Henderson was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 68

Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman raised a point of order over interrupting a roll call

Senator Luetkemeyer motioned that the Senate stand at ease

The Senate returned to session

Senator Coleman withdrew her point of order

Senator Henderson was recognized to speak on the bill

Senator Henderson moved that SB 68 be third read and finally passed

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Henderson

11:00 Hour

Senator Moon continued his inquiry of Senator Henderson

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Washington to introduce a special guest

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Henderson

12:00 Hour

Senator Moon continued his inquiry Senator Henderson.

Senator Moon spoke on the motion.

Senator Beck inquired Senator Henderson

The bill passed 29-5

Senator May inquired Senator Mosley

Senator Luetkemeyer requested that messages from the House be read.

Senator Luetkemeyer requested a report on standing committees.

Schroer moved for the adoption of House Bill 595

Senator Lewis inquired Senator Schroer

Senator Lewis Spoke on the bill and offered a substitute motion.

Senator Schroer spoke against the motion.

Senator Brattin inquired Senator Schroer

Senator McCreery spoke on the motion

Senator Lewis inquired Senator Roberts