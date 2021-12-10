Jeff Porter named House Transportation Committee chair

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Jeff Porter will take the helm of the House Transportation Committee when session begins next month, leading his fellow lawmakers as they consider the state’s infrastructure.

Porter, a Republican representing parts of Warren and St. Charles counties in the lower chamber, served as vice-chair of the committee last session. He was appointed by Speaker Rob Vescovo, who touted his experience with transportation-related issues and his tenure on the committee.

“Transportation has always been a strong interest of mine, and with Missouri being near the top of the list for most miles of roads and highways, it’s clear that our transportation infrastructure plays a major role in making our economy thrive and prosper,” Porter said in a statement. “We know we have important decisions to make to ensure the viability of our roads and bridges for future generations, and the state is fortunate to have new revenue sources to tap into, but we want to do our best to make sure taxpayers get the best results for their dollars in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Porter is an insurance agent serving his second term in the statehouse. He also served as mayor of Montgomery City for more than 15 years and has served in leadership positions for several local organizations.

Porter replaces Rep. Becky Ruth, who resigned from her House position to take over as director of the Office of Child Advocate.

Ruth led the committee over the 2021 session, heralding the state’s first motor fuel tax increase in two decades through her committee and the lower chamber. Beginning in October, the gas tax is incrementally rising by 2.5 cents annually until 2025 with the additional funds earmarked to fix the state’s crumbling roads and bridges. Porter also voted in favor of the bill.

Ruth was recently recognized by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the 2021 Spirit of Enterprise Award for her role in passing the bill.