Press Release: Jennifer Foley receives top MSBA designation ahead of April election

Jennifer Foley, current president of the Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education, has achieved the Distinguished Board Member Certification from the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA). This prestigious designation is a testament to Foley’s commitment to excellence in public education, her enthusiasm for ongoing learning and professional development, and her expertise in public education.

“I am so honored to receive this certification,” stated Foley. “Hard work pays off: that’s the message I want to resonate with our staff and students here in Lee’s Summit. Working for quality education isn’t about me—it’s about investing in our future.”

As an ardent champion for public education, Foley has consistently prioritized the needs of students, teachers, and the community. She is a strong supporter of literacy programs and early childhood education programs which provide families with the tools they need to support their child’s educational journey.

Foley has also advocated for staff salary increases while maintaining fiscal responsibility and pushed for policy modifications to ensure veteran educators earn credit for all prior years of service. She has travelled to both the state and federal capitols to promote public education funding.

Foley’s dedication to public education is evident in her work. She remains committed to serving the Lee’s Summit R-7 community with integrity, transparency, and a passion for education.

Jennifer Foley is running for re-election to the LSR7 school board on Tuesday, April 8th. For more information, please visit www.jenniferforlsr7.com.