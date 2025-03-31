Opinion: Missouri’s Future Is Safer Thanks to Kehoe and Schroer’s Crime Bill

If I had to describe this legislative session in Jefferson City, it would be: expectation. A new governor. A new legislative leadership team. A new start.

After a divisive 2024 primary season and historic general election that brought Donald Trump back to the White House, public expectation to accomplish bold, conservative policy wins may never have been higher than they were in early January of this year.

High expectations are difficult to fulfill, especially surrounding the City of St. Louis, which has consistently underperformed across virtually every objective metric—crime, growth, safety, public school performance—for more than a generation.

This environment has made the passage of the Kehoe/Schroer Crime Bill—which strips leftist leadership in St. Louis of their unfettered ability to reward criminals over cops—something of a political phenomenon. In a capital city short on policy victories in recent years, the crime bill is a fantastic exception. Maybe it is the start of a new trend.

For too long, we’ve seen the dangerous consequences of failed left-wing policies in the Gateway City, where a revolving-door justice system, a lack of prosecutorial accountability, and a failure to support our first responders have emboldened criminals. Businesses flee, families leave, and violence festers when leadership refuses to uphold the law.

The upcoming St. Louis mayoral race will ask citizens to choose between two candidates that have publicly called for defunding law enforcement. It represents little more than a shuffling of the deck chairs on the Titanic without continued leadership and intervention from the state. The St. Louis region and the State of Missouri benefit when leftists like Tishaura Jones or Cara Spencer have less authority.

Meanwhile, just across the Missouri River, St. Charles County has taken the opposite path. We’ve invested in law enforcement and supported strong prosecution. As a result, St. Charles County is one of the best places in Missouri to live, work, and raise a family. St. Charles’ approach to leadership—emphasizing strict crime policies, tax reductions, and the preservation of personal freedoms—has positioned it as the fastest-growing county in Missouri.

Governor Mike Kehoe and Senator Nick Schroer understand this contrast. Their leadership in passing the St. Louis City Crime Bill is a victory for all Missourians. It sends a clear message: Missouri will not tolerate crime and chaos. Criminals will face real consequences and families will have the safety and stability they deserve.

I’ve spent my time in public office standing up for the hardworking men and women of this state, and I believe that now, more than ever, we need strong conservative leadership to unify our region. We must ensure a future where every Missouri county follows the path of safety and prosperity, not decline and disorder.

St. Charles County has been and will continue to be the tip of the spear for responsible, conservative government regardless of what happens in St. Louis City. With an engaged leadership team in Jefferson City, the success we see in St. Charles will become the rule, not the exception.

Congratulations to Governor Kehoe and Senator Schroer for a great first step in 2025. There is certainly much more to be done, but the first step is often the most difficult.