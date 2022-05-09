Kalena Bruce Launches First Ad in CD-4, Touts Blake Hurst Endorsement and President Trump Praise

STOCKTON, Mo – Today, Kalena Bruce launched her campaign’s first ad in the race for Congress to replace Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who is vacating her seat to seek a spot in the United States Senate. Bruce placed an aggressive radio and digital buy that highlights her endorsement from past-President of the Missouri Farm Bureau Blake Hurst and touts past support from President Trump, who she worked with on the 2017 “tax cut and jobs act.”

Kalena Bruce’s ad featured a clip of former President Donald J. Trump in January 2019. Trump recognized and thanked Kalena for her extensive work helping the Trump Administration develop and implement the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that led to Missouri families saving upwards of $4,000 a year on their taxes.

“I am so honored to have had the opportunity to put my experience as a farmer, mom, and CPA to work with the Trump administration as we worked together to create legislation that worked best for our rural farmers and ranchers,” Bruce said. “Talking about supporting our farmers and ranchers isn’t a campaign slogan for me—it is my life’s work.

Kalena Bruce served as a county President of the Missouri Farm Bureau, a member of the Missouri Young Farmer & Rancher Committee, and as chair of the American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher Committee. In addition, Kalena is a member of Agriculture Leaders of Tomorrow and serves as a board member for the American Foundation for Agriculture. She was part of the most recent McCloy Agriculture Leaders Mission to Germany to help open new doors for American agriculture producers.

For more information or to view the ad you can visit KalenaBruce.com