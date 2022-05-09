Arnold Police Officers Association announces endorsement of Dan Shaul for Senate

Today the Arnold Police Officers Association (APOA) has announced its endorsement for Republican state Rep. Dan Shaul, in the Republican Primary for Missouri Senate District 22.

In their endorsement, the APOA said: “When we as police officers in Jefferson County have needed someone to stand up and fight for us, Dan Shaul has always had our back. Now we’re proud to have his. We wholeheartedly endorse Dan for State Senate because we know he’ll stand up against the disastrous movement to defund our police.”

Shaul is a U.S. Air Force veteran and has been the executive state director of the Missouri Grocers Association since 2006. He said his experience at the Missouri Grocers Association led him to push back on government shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an honor to have the support of our local law enforcement officers,” stated Shaul. “Liberals have been doing everything in their power to hamstring and defund our police officers. This won’t happen on my watch. I will never stop fighting to ensure our law enforcement officers have the resources they need to do their jobs and protect Jefferson County citizens.”

Shaul currently represents parts of Arnold, Barnhart, Imperial, Jefferson, and Kimmswick counties in HD 113.