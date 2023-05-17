Kehoe officially announces campaign for Governor

Current Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has officially started his candidacy for governor. Since that Governor Mike Parson is not eligible to run in 2024 due to term limits, the field of candidates continues to grow over time.

Kehoe’s announcement was made at an event in Jefferson City. According to a press release about the event, hundreds were in attendance.

At the event, Kehoe unveiled his first advertisement for his campaign, a video titled “Living Proof“. In the video, Kehoe chronicles his upbringing in North St. Louis City with his five other siblings and single mom. He talks about his journey from working odd jobs to becoming a small business owner and first-generation farmer.

“Our state has a bright future, and I am the only candidate for governor who is ready on day one to make our communities safer, control spending by running our state like a business, protect our freedoms, and secure Missouri’s future by fighting for our shared commonsense Missouri family values,” said Kehoe.

Kehoe is no stranger to leadership positions. He was appointed to Lt. Governor under Parson in 2018 and was reelected to the position in 2020. Before that, he served as a State Senator and Majority Leader of the Senate.

While Kehoe is only officially running now, he spent last summer gathering a range of endorsements from across the state. Some of the major ones included the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Soybean Association, and Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.

There are two other candidates for the Republican nomination in the Gubernatorial Election.

The current front-runner is Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Ashcroft has held the position since 2017. He declared his candidacy this past April, after months of public speculation that he would run, and also released an ad yesterday.

State Senator Bill Eigel has also declared his candidacy as well. Eigel has served in the State Senate since 2017.

No Democrat has announced their intentions to run as of now.