This Week in #MOGOV: Kehoe keeps the momentum

Mike Kehoe has racked up another significant endorsement: The Missouri Sheriffs. This would be the seventh public safety group to endorse the Lt. Governor, following groups like the State Trooper Association and the Fraternal Order of Police. Kehoe continues to pioneer through the state, this week stopping in St. Louis, and was joined by over 300+ supporters. He also received an endorsement this week from the Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA). Kehoe made an endorsement himself, urging Missouri voters to support Missouri Amendment 4, which secures funding for the KC PD. While the Kehoe bus was in St. Louis, it received another signature, this time from the STL wizard himself, Ozzie Smith. The bus didn’t stop there, Kehoe’s campaign would travel to Poplar Bluff and Van Buren. Mike Kehoe has accredited himself to traveling more than 4,000 miles, making 100+ stops, all in five weeks.

He also won another week of fundraising with $308,243 coming in compared to $10,000 for Ashcroft and nothing over $5,000 for Eigel. I’ll give you a #SteinOfKnowledge prediction: Kehoe will have a monster candidate committee quarter. Possibly one of the biggest ever.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft made an appearance at Pike County’s Lincoln Day. He also visited McDonald County, Republic, West Plains, Alton, Van Buren, Willard, and Ripley County. Ashcroft reaffirmed his stance on abortion by celebrating the Dobbs decision which ended abortion in the state. Ashcroft received an early endorsement from the MoRightToLifePAC back in July of 2023. You can see the rest of the Missouri Right to Life’s endorsements here. The organization has yet to endorse another candidate in the race. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has endorsed Jay Ashcroft for Governor. Ashcroft also made a promise to Missourians, signing the “Taxpayer Bill of Rights”, which notarized Ashcroft’s goal of protecting taxpayer dollars.

Ashcroft’s days of having Kehoe up on the air unopposed could be coming to an end. In fact I think that next week is the week Ashcroft gets up with some points. In the meantime I suspect both Ashcroft and Eigel put out ads hitting Kehoe, but neither put money behind them.

Bill Eigel attended Missouri Boys State in St. Charles where he was welcomed by over 1,000 high schoolers attending the event. The Senator continues to travel across the state spreading his promise to end personal property tax. Eigel made a statement this week, relating to Louisiana HB71, requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools. He told his more than seven thousand followers on X (formerly Twitter) that “Missouri is next”. Eigel also released a new ad following the presidential debate, “Biden is dead as a doornail”. The Senator took a potshot at Governor Mike Parson on his social media, blaming Parson for expanding the government. The attack comes as Governor Parson signed off on Fiscal Year 2025.

Eigel showed some signs of fundraising life last week, but couldn’t follow it up this week. He is going to need to in order to have enough money to make himself known and hit Kehoe. This week will essentially be a wash, but next Monday starts about a 10-12 day window before everything goes to white noise that Eigel will need to be up on television in order to move the polls and make a play for the money he will need to finish out the race with strong buys.

Contributions over $5,000 This Week

Kehoe: $308,243

Ashcroft: $10,000

Bill Eigel: $0

American Dream PAC (Kehoe)

Harold Weise: $5,650

DDI Media: $24,993

CRL: $20,000

The Simon Law Firm: $10,000

Christopher Hite: $10,000

John Maupin: $10,000

Lawrence Champman: $10,000

John Bommarito: $10,000

Thomas OToole: $5,650

Thomas Stillman: $5,650

Leo Marshall: $10,000

Cynthia Brinkley: $10,000

Ron Daugherty: $5,650

GJ Grewe Inc: $25,000

Collins & Hermann Inc: $20,000

Penn Enterprise Inc: $10,000

Howard Wood: $50,000

John Sinclair: $5,650

Mo State Council of Firefighters: $50,000

Committee for Liberty (Ashcroft)

Another Viceroy PAC: $10,000

Believe in Life and Liberty (BILL) PAC

$0