TWMP Midweek Update – July 1, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of July. Scott is joined by political strategist Jason Cabel Roe. Scott and Roe discuss the race for governor as well as some other statewide campaigns.

Timestamps:

Ashcroft campaign: 1:36

Rex Sinquefield and Mike Kehoe: 4:50

Chinese farmland: 9:00

Gas tax: 10:30

Bill Eigel: 12:05

Jay Ashcroft: 15:50

2020 election: 18:50

Governor race predictions: 23:00

Governor debate: 26:00

TWMP #MOGOV: 30:00

Campaign Strategy 35:00

Audience comments: 36:00

Missouri Democrats: 47:00

Dr. Jill Biden: 53:00

President Joe Biden: 56:30