This Week in the #MOGOV: The race reacts to the Trump assassination attempt

The gubernatorial race, like most others, was placed on pause Saturday afternoon with the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Conventional wisdom would state that every Republican will be glued on Donald Trump from Saturday afternoon until his acceptance speech Thursday night. I would tend to think that the candidates who can be on television while the entire Republican party is glued to cable news have an advantage.

However, let’s be honest since Saturday no one has really paid attention to this race, or any other race. That should benefit whoever was in the lead Saturday morning. In this case, it would advantage Kehoe. The tragedy comes at a time when Jay Ashcroft was finally able to get up on television and Senator Eigel was just building momentum.

On the fundraising front Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, as he rakes in another half million dollars in over $5,000 campaign contributions this week. His July report showed his American Dream PAC bringing in $3,504,376, and still having $4,010,832 on hand. However, the huge news is the $879,166 that he raised for his candidate committee. Kehoe will be able to storm the airwaves with television time purchased at the candidate rate. His second-quarter report is one of the most impressive fundraising hauls in modern Missouri politics. In addition, Cops for Kehoe brought in $12,500 this quarter and the Firefighters for Kehoe PAC an additional $50,000.

He continued his bus tour traveling the state from Webster County and ending in south Saint Louis County. In between those two stops, Kehoe visited the Kirksville parade, Joplin, Neosho, West Plains, Springfield, the Ozarks, Cuba, Jefferson County, Pacific, and Sullivan. With election day drawing near, Kehoe reminded supporters of his mission, to crack down on crime and Illegal Immigration, expand educational opportunities, support farmers and the agriculture Industry, and to grow the economy and cut taxes. The Lt. Governor also highlighted his new book titled, “Someone on my side”, which takes a closer look at Kehoe’s personal life. Kehoe also received an endorsement from the Missouri Trucking Association, and appeared on Joplin’s NZRG NewsTalk.

Mike Kehoe has continued to travel the state, this week starting in Webster County and ending in south Saint Louis County. In between those two stops, Kehoe visited the Kirksville parade, Joplin, Neosho, West Plains, Springfield, the Ozarks, Cuba, Jefferson County, Pacific, and Sullivan. With election day drawing near, Kehoe reminded supporters of his mission, to crack down on crime and Illegal Immigration, expand educational opportunities, support farmers and the Agriculture Industry, and to grow the economy and cut taxes. The Lt. Governor also highlighted his new book titled, “Someone on my side”, which takes a closer look at Kehoe’s personal life. Kehoe also received an endorsement from the Missouri Trucking Association, and appeared on Joplin’s NZRG NewsTalk.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft joined Pete Mundo on KCMO Talk Radio to address rumors of his legitimacy as an engineer. When asked why his title was being questioned, Ashcroft responded by saying, “They’re throwing everything but the kitchen sink at me because they’re scared”. Ashcroft then dove into his two degrees in engineering and past career. You can read our story on the recent complaint here. In other news, the Ashcroft campaign has spent some of its limited funding on a new ad. Ashcroft pledges to get the government “out of our way, improve infrastructure, and to push back against the federal government.”

Ashcroft’s second-quarter report showed his Committee for Liberty bringing in $391,813 and Ashcroft for Missouri raising $303,816. The problem is that it’s only a mediocre week for Kehoe. There is a feeling of momentum slipping from Ashcroft and his dilemma is clear. Does he attack the new front runner in the race in Kehoe or go after Eigel who is gaining on him and whose voters might be easier for Ashcroft to peel off? This will be the most interesting few days for the Ashcroft campaign.

This week, he visited the town of Bertrand, Barry, Polk and Wright County. In light of the recent St. Louis Shootings, Ashcroft told supporters on X (formerly Twitter) that he will “hire 1,000 new police the first year and work with law enforcement to make sure they have the tools they need to get control of our communities.” The Secretary of State also reaffirmed his commitment to School Choice, eliminating income tax, keeping abortion illegal, and to stand by Missouri Veterans. Ashcroft also made an appearance on 1310 KZRG. In a recent social media post, Ashcroft attacks SB751, which concerns the 340B drug program. He blames the “Parson-Kehoe” administration for the passing, not the legislature in which both chambers passed the bill.

Senator Bill Eigel has been busy recently and seems to be gaining more traction in the race. Eigel visited Huntsville, Clinton, and Parkville, Platte County, Jackson County, St. Louis, Sedalia Windsor, and Clinton. He also visited Hannibal, Kirksville, Huntsville, and Mexico. Eigel has stated he is okay with adding the Ten Commandments in public schools, in a recent appearance on Real America’s Voice. He also told supporters that Governor Parson “slobbers over billionaire sports team owners” as Parson met with KC Mayor Quinton Lucas to discuss keeping the Royals and Chiefs in Missouri. Eigel wishes for the next election to be hand-counted, instead of using machines. The Senator also pledges to make an executive order on day one if elected, to arrest and deport every illegal immigrant in the state. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft joined Senator Eigel on the debate stage at Parkway West High School. After the debate, Eigel went on NewsTalkSTL, 993 KWTO, and KCMO Talk Radio to discuss the event.

His Believe in Life and Liberty “BILL” PAC raised $580,916 in the second quarter while his Eigel for Missouri group brought in $231,352. Lagging behind Kehoe, Eigel seems to be ahead of Ashcroft in terms of funding this quarter.

To elaborate more on the event, the debate took place for over an hour and a half. It was moderated by Annie Frey, host of the Mid-Day Talk Show on 97.1 FM Talk. The viewers got to see ideas debated between Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Senator Bill Eigel, and former police officer Chris Wright. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe was not on stage, and instead was making campaign stops. You can watch the full debate here. Eigel made a point about eight minutes in where he claims he will “defund DESE”, which could jeopardize the public school system. The main debate was between Eigel and Ashcroft, as they had similar views, but different policies and debated each other’s records.

All three candidates have expressed their deepest regards for former President Donald Trump who seemed to be the target of an assassination this week at a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump received widespread prayers on the candidate’s social media, as well as from the general public. Senator Bill Eigel hosted a prayer rally for the former president in St. Charles. “Our supporters and team prayed together for President Trump and our country. Evil will not prevail. Pray for Donald Trump.” Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe also gave his regards, “Please join me in praying for President Trump and everyone in attendance at today’s rally in Pennsylvania. Pray for President Trump, pray for America.” Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was also quick to respond, “praying for President Trump, God bless Donald Trump.”

Contributions over $5,000 This Week:

Kehoe: $559,538.

Ashcroft: $10,000

Eigel: $29,350

American Dream PAC (Kehoe)

American Health Management Services: $7,825

Gaylon Lawrence: $25,000

Conservative Leadership for Missouri: $150,000

Michael Rayner: $250,000

KCFOP PAC (Cops for Kehoe): $10,000

MMJ Property Holdings: $7,000

Missouri and Kansas Laborers’ PAC: $50,000

Beau Brauer: $32,538

Paladin PAC: $10,000

McBride & Son Properties: $10,000

Missouri American Water Employees PAC: $7,175

Committee for Liberty (Ashcroft)

Paul DeBruce: $10,000

Believe in Life and Liberty (BILL) PAC

Dennis Hall: $19,350

Onder Law: $10,000