Kehoe Signs Multiple Conservation and Natural Resources Bills

This past Monday, Governor Kehoe signed multiple bills relating to Missouri’s conservation and natural resources community.

Senate Bill 105, sponsored by Senator Mike Bernskoetter, will phase out the sale of certain invasive plant species in Missouri. According to the bill, “all plant nurseries shall comply with certain affidavit requirements relating to plant pest infestation. The affidavit shall state that the nursery dealer shall not knowingly and intentionally sell or distribute any viable plant portions or seeds of certain plants described in the act.”

The plant species described in the act include Climbing Euonymus, Japanese Honeysuckle, Sericea Lespedeza, Perilla Mint, Burning Bush, and Callery Pear. While the widespread ban of many of these plants is done in order to protect native plants, Perilla Mint, in particular, has been a thorn in the side of farmers and ranchers across the state for decades. The plant is toxic to cattle if ingested. Several Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM) affiliates and members made significant contributions to the passage of this bill.

Representing CFM at the signing were President Bill Kirgan, lobbyist Kyna Iman, and Executive Director Tyler Schwartze.

House Bill 145, sponsored by Rep. Bill Falkner, adds new exemptions to Missouri’s Sunshine Law. It allows for the closure of records containing customer billing and usage information for individuals who make camping, lodging, or shelter reservations at Missouri State Parks, historic sites, or county and municipal parks, unless the information is requested or released by the individual.

It also allows the closure of records that identify the specific location of plant or animal species listed as endangered, threatened, imperiled, or vulnerable, if public disclosure could increase the risk to those species.

House Bill 225, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Meyers, modifies requirements for police vehicles, including park enforcement vehicles. These vehicles are no longer required to use lights and sirens when gathering evidence of a speeding violation, responding to a suspected crime in progress, or conducting surveillance of another vehicle.

“Being part of three bill signings this legislative session is a powerful testament to the continued progress we’re making for conservation and natural resources in Missouri,” said Schwartze. “It’s clear that the General Assembly and the citizens recognize the importance of protecting our outdoor legacy. These legislative wins are the result of tireless advocacy, strong partnerships, and the dedication of CFM members and allies who continue to show up, speak out, and fight for the future of Missouri’s natural resources.”

Governor Kehoe has always been a staunch supporter of Missouri agriculture. But with the signing of this legislation, he has proven to be a key ally to support one of Missouri’s other abundant resources, the land and its stewards. These bills have the potential to support the agents that maintain the land as well as protect the land itself from other forces of nature.