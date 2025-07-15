Press Release: MU Health and Anthem Reach Agreement, Restore Network Access for MCHCP Members

MCHCP released the following statement to members regarding MU Health Care and Anthem reaching a contract agreement:

MCHCP was notified that an agreement has been reached reinstating MU Health Care as a network provider with Anthem. This means services provided by MU Health Care will once again be included in your network benefit.

We recognize the impact this may have had on you and your family, and MCHCP worked diligently to encourage an agreement between MU Health Care and Anthem. Our leadership team met with both Anthem and MU Health Care to express the urgency of completing an

agreement and remained in regular contact with them to emphasize how much their dispute affected our members.

Currently, we are seeking clarity from Anthem regarding whether or not services MCHCP members received during the period MU Health Care was out-of-network will be covered

retroactively at an in-network rate. We know this is of great interest to all our members, and we will keep you informed about any developments.

We assure you that MCHCP staff and the Board of Trustees worked diligently assisting our members to better understand their benefits and navigate the disruption in our provider network for central Missouri.

Prior to the agreement being reached, MCHCP initiated outreach to members through mailings, emails and social media to share resources to help those affected by the contract expiring. This outreach informed members about resources like virtual care options, the Strive for Wellness® Health Center in the Harry S Truman Building, online tools to find in network care and more.

We are pleased to hear a resolution was reached between MU Health Care and Anthem. Most importantly, MCHCP members will now have access to a wider network of providers in our state.

If members need further assistance, they can contact MCHCP Member Services at 800-487-0771, M-F 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1-4:30 p.m., or contact Anthem Member Services at 1-844-516- 0248, M-F 7 a.m.–7 p.m.