Kids Win Missouri holds Capitol rally

More than 550 child advocates gathered at the Missouri State Capitol last Wednesday for the 43rd Annual Child Advocacy Day, a significant event organized by Kids Win Missouri in collaboration with various statewide child advocacy organizations. This passionate assembly, consisting of parents, service providers, and community leaders, aimed to advance legislative policies that support children’s welfare and bolster family needs as the legislative session reaches its critical juncture. Notable speakers at the rally included Senate Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin and Senator Brian Williams, both reinforcing the urgent need to champion children’s rights in Missouri.

A pressing issue highlighted during the rally was Missouri’s alarming childcare crisis, which has left 97% of the state’s counties—amounting to 112 out of 115—designated as childcare deserts for infants and toddlers. This stark statistic underscores the necessity for immediate and effective legislative action. Advocates voiced strong support for Governor Mike Kehoe’s proposed enrollment-based payment system for childcare subsidy providers. This initiative aims to bring subsidy payments in line with the private market, providing more stable funding for essential childcare services. By alleviating some of the financial burdens facing childcare providers, the proposal seeks to enhance their capacity to meet the growing demands of families across Missouri.

The day also served as a platform for advocates to propose the establishment of a comprehensive childcare exchange program. This innovative initiative is designed to foster collaboration among state officials, local communities, employers, and employees, ultimately bridging gaps that currently exist in childcare access. The proposed program aims to create tailored solutions to the significant childcare shortages in various regions, adapting to the specific needs of local families while ensuring they have access to quality care. Such cooperative frameworks are intended to strengthen the community’s overall quality of life, emphasizing that addressing childcare shortages is not solely a family issue but a community and economic one.

“The overwhelming turnout today demonstrates how critical these children’s issues are to communities across our state,” stated Brian Schmidt, Executive Director of Kids Win Missouri. He elaborated, stating that the current crisis in child care is not just a personal struggle for families, but a pressing economic concern that impacts the entire state. Schmidt emphasized, “When nearly every county in Missouri is a childcare desert for our youngest children, we are confronting a crisis that threatens the very fabric of our economy.”

He urged that the proposed childcare exchange program would facilitate collaboration between employers and state officials, allowing for targeted responses to local childcare needs. Additionally, he characterized the combined initiatives with Governor Kehoe’s proposed payment changes as comprehensive solutions that have the potential to address a crisis costing the state billions.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has backed the urgency of these initiatives by revealing economic data—indicating Missouri loses approximately $1.35 billion annually due to a lack of affordable childcare options. This financial drain stems from decreased workforce participation, lowered productivity, and increased employee turnover, all detrimental to the state’s overall economic health. Schmidt asserted, “The economic case for tackling our childcare crisis could not be clearer. When businesses, communities, and the state collaborate through programs like the child care exchange, we can craft solutions that benefit everyone—families gain access to quality care, employers retain valuable workers, and our state economy recaptures billions in lost productivity.”

Throughout the day, advocates shared compelling personal stories that illustrated the far-reaching effects of childcare shortages and healthcare access issues on families in their communities. Their narratives served to underscore the essential message that investing in children equates to investing in Missouri’s workforce and, by extension, the state’s economic future. In a notable interaction, a small group of advocates met with Governor Kehoe to express gratitude for his commitment to childcare initiatives while discussing the ongoing challenges faced by providers in the state. These discussions revealed a united front among advocates and legislators, firmly dedicated to tackling the challenges surrounding childcare access.