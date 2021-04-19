Kimberly Guilfoyle joins Greitens campaign as national chair

Former Fox News personality and Trump advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle has joined former Gov. Eric Greitens’ U.S. Senate campaign as his national chair.

“Gov. Greitens is a fighter who has stood with President Trump and has a proven record of advancing conservative America First policies,” Guilfoyle said. “I am proud to join his team as the National Chair and look forward to championing Gov. Greitens’ vision throughout Missouri and around the country.”

Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor, served as the national chair for the fundraising arm of former President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. She abruptly left Fox News in 2018 and has been dating Donald Trump Jr.

“I am honored to have Kimberly’s support,” Greitens said in a statement. “Her work on behalf of President Donald J. Trump was unmatched. We know the Democrats will come after this campaign, just like they came after President Trump. With Kimberly Guilfoyle as our National Chair, I know we have a true fighter that will further elevate this campaign and help us win the support of every Missourian.”

I am proud to join @EricGreitens’ campaign as the National Chair and I am excited to be able to help spread his America First vision throughout Missouri and around the country. Join me in supporting @EricGreitens: https://t.co/j770gUhClB https://t.co/nlVKevJojD — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) April 19, 2021

Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt have both launched campaigns for the U.S. Senate seat that will be left open by outgoing Senator Roy Blunt and are jockeying for Trump’s endorsement. The scandal-ridden Greitens has sought to paint himself as unfairly maligned by Democrats and the media, a comparison to Trump; Schmitt has touted his defense of Trump’s agenda as attorney general.

A recent poll of likely Republican primary voters in Missouri had Greitens and Schmitt locked in a virtual tie. Congressmen Jason Smith, Billy Long, Ann Wagner, and Vicky Hartzler are also considering jumping into the race. Long and Smith both have events at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago later this month.

Greitens reported about $27,300 (including an $18,000 personal contribution) during the first quarter. He has a little more than $9,000 cash on hand. Schmitt did not file for the U.S. Senate race in time to report earnings yet.

Greitens announced his candidacy for the seat in late March during an appearance on Fox News, promising to be a “fighter” for Missouri in the U.S. Senate. He previously served as Missouri’s governor until he stepped down in 2018 amid multiple investigations into sexual misconduct and campaign finance allegations.

Editor’s note: The author of this piece previously worked at FoxNews.com.