A look at how Schmitt has taken on the federal government as attorney general

Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined 11 other state attorneys general in a suit against the Biden administration last week, fighting an executive order enacted by the new president.

Executive Order 13990, signed in January, revoked a number of policies from the Trump administration while mandating their review. It also underscored the White House’s focus on clean energy and the environment. The coalition contested the expansion of federal regulations through the executive order, pointing to the potential impacts the mandates could have on various industries.

“Manufacturing, agriculture, and energy production are essential to Missouri’s economy and employ thousands of hard-working Missourians across the state,” Schmitt said in a statement. “From higher energy bills to lost jobs, this massive expansion of federal regulatory power has the potential to impact nearly every household in this state — that’s why today I’m leading a coalition of states to put a stop to this executive order and protect Missouri families.”

The suit is the latest in a series of federal actions leveled by the Republican attorney general.

Keystone Pipeline

Schmitt backed a letter urging Biden to reinstate the Keystone XL pipeline’s permit in February as part of the same executive order. The letter alleged the revocation would lead to thousands of displaced workers and increase the nation’s reliance on energy produced in other countries.

“The revocation of the 2019 Presidential Permit for the Keystone XL pipeline is a job-killing decision that will burden Missourians with higher energy bills, including those who are already being crushed amidst the pandemic,” Schmitt said. “President Biden needs to reverse his decision immediately – the jobs and livelihoods of thousands are at stake.”

The permit has not been reinstated as of Monday.

Immigration

Schmitt led 18 states in a letter asking the president to reverse the cancellation of Operation Talon, an ICE initiative focused on removing illegally present sexual offenders from the country in February. The letter argued the program’s cancellation could encourage predators seeking to illegally enter the country and exacerbate human trafficking.

The program has not been reinstated as of Monday.

Election integrity

In December, Schmitt threw his weight behind Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge of the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The suit alleged the four battleground states leveraged the COVID-19 pandemic to alter voting laws improperly and sway the election. Schmitt led 16 other states in the amicus brief.

“The integrity of our elections is of critical importance to maintaining our republic, both today and in future elections,” Schmitt said at the time. “The stakes of protecting our Constitution, defending our liberty, and ensuring that all votes are counted fairly couldn’t be higher. With this brief, we are joining the fight.”

The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the case that same month.

China

Another notable suit was leveled against another country: Schmitt sued the Chinese government — namely the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party — alleging the suppression of important information and the silencing of whistleblowers over the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Missouri was the first state to do so, with Mississippi following shortly thereafter.

“In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real — thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors, and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table,” Schmitt said of the suit. “The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease. They must be held accountable for their actions.”

The case is ongoing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.