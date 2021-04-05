Kolkmeyer brings lifetime of public service experience to PSC

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With a stint in the statehouse and a long career in business and safety behind him, former Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer is taking that experience to his new position in the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Kolkmeyer was appointed to the commission by Gov. Mike Parson last week, the latest step in a lifelong career of service to Missourians. The former legislator told The Missouri Times he felt honored to be chosen for the position and ready for the next chapter.

“I look at this opportunity as a continuation of my public service,” Kolkmeyer said. “Starting right out of high school I joined the fire service, then served 13 years on the Propane Safety Commission, and eight years in the legislature. This to me is just continuing that public service. I’m extremely honored that the governor asked me to serve.”

The former representative has a background in utilities, business, and safety: He spent 39 years in the fire service and served as president of the Missouri Propane Gas Association and a member of the Missouri Propane Safety Commission. He is also the owner and CEO of family-run Energy Transport Solutions, Inc. During his tenure in the House, he chaired the Administration and Accounts Committee and Transportation Committee. He served in the legislature beginning in 2013 and termed out this year.

“I think I can bring my lifetime of experience to the commission,” he said. “I’m not sure I can lean on any one experience, but coming into the PSC I’ve definitely got some insight into how things work.”

Kolkmeyer will replace outgoing Commissioner Bill Kenney, who is serving on an expired term. PSC Chairman Ryan Silvey praised the former legislator’s work and the new perspective he would bring to the commission.

“I look forward to working with Commissioner Kolkmeyer to get him up to speed as quickly as possible on actions before the PSC,” Silvey told The Missouri Times. “Glen and I served together in the legislature, and I know him to be a serious and competent policymaker who is well suited for this position. I have no doubt he will fit right in with the current commissioners and bring a fresh outlook, both as a commissioner from a rural area and as one who has some prior experience with the energy sector.”

Looking to his next chapter, Kolkmeyer said he would take the same approach he took in the General Assembly and focus on constituents first.

“With the legislature, I didn’t go down there with priorities or a certain agenda one way or the other, and I’m not walking into this job with any major agenda,” Kolkmeyer said. “I want to protect the Missouri consumers and ratepayers; that’s what I see as my job as a commissioner, so I’m walking into this with an open mind.”