Capitol Briefs: Former Rep. Kolkmeyer appointed to PSC

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After serving four terms in the House, Glen Kolkmeyer is set to be the newest member of Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC).

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Kolkmeyer to the commission Thursday. The former representative has a background in utilities and business: He served as president of the Missouri Propane Gas Association and is the owner and CEO of family-run Energy Transport Solutions, Inc.

During his tenure in the House, he chaired the Administration and Accounts Committee and Transportation Committee. He served in the legislature beginning in 2013 and termed out this year.

Legislative classmate and former Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr congratulated Kolkmeyer on social media , calling him “one of the best” in the legislature.

The PSC currently consists of five former Missouri legislators, with commissioners from both chambers appointed to the commission.

Parson also made appointments to the Missouri Real Estate Commission , Missouri Real Estate Appraisers Commission, and the Missouri Fire Safety Education/Advisory Commission Thursday.