Letter to the Editor: Trainwreck

It is no secret that the downtown Jefferson City parking crisis has been a vexing problem confronting our “City Fathers’ for a long time. The shortage of convenient parking for downtown business patrons and reasonably accessible parking for state employees has seen the ebb and flow of overzealous enforcement and citizen complaints, followed by amnesty periods to appease the complainants. The City’s latest proposed solution is to outsource the city’s parking problem to a private for-profit company; not surprisingly, one of the company’s first announcements is that it plans on raising the fines on parking tickets. Looks more like a train wreck than a solution.