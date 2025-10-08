Watch TWMP Daily with Scott Faughn, Erin Schrimpf and David Barklage. Scott, Erin and Barklage discuss the previous second special session and how that will affect voting next November.
TWMP Daily – David Barklage
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
- Press Release: Bob Mahacek announces candidacy for Missouri House of Representatives District 95
- Press Release: Brenden Kelley announces campaign for state representative
- Steelman kicks off campaign to over 300 supporters outside Rolla
- Press Release: Sandy Karnes Announces Campaign for Missouri House District 139
- Press Release: Detective Joel Mace Announces Candidacy for Missouri House
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMP DailyMore posts in TWMP Daily »