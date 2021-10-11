Marty Lyons named Ameren CEO, Warner Baxter to become executive chairman

Ameren Corporation will see new leadership in 2022, with Marty Lyons taking over as president and CEO for Warner Baxter who will transition to executive chairman of its board of directors.

Lyons, who has served as president and CEO of Ameren Missouri since 2019, has held several roles in the company since joining in 2001. Lyons will work closely under Baxter in his new position and assist with the corporation’s transition to clean power. He will also be a member of the Ameren Board of Directors.

Both men will assume their new roles on Jan. 1, 2022.

“I am grateful for and humbled by the opportunity to lead Ameren during this exciting period of time for our company and industry,” Lyons said. “I am also honored to follow in Warner’s footsteps. He has led our team to execute a strategy that has delivered significant value to our customers and shareholders. Working with our dedicated co-workers at Ameren, we will remain focused on successfully executing this strategy in the future.”

Baxter joined Ameren in 1995. He previously led Ameren Missouri and served as the corporation’s CFO, heralding several investments in infrastructure and sustainability. Baxter will continue to oversee Ameren’s strategic efforts, including policy issues and its transition to clean generation.

“Marty is an outstanding leader and is uniquely qualified to lead Ameren during this transformational period in our industry,” Baxter said. “I have had the opportunity to work with Marty for over 20 years. The board is confident that his extensive operational and financial expertise, coupled with his strong strategic mindset and engagement with key stakeholders, will enable Ameren to continue delivering strong value to our customers, communities, and shareholders. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role.”

Baxter and Lyons are both active with the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and other industry and community organizations.

Ameren is also gaining a new director of community and economic development in Rob Dixon, who is leaving his position as director of the Department of Economic Development later this month.

The corporation aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a goal established under Baxter. Ameren Missouri committed to $8 billion in clean energy investments over the next 20 years as part of the push, planning to up its investment in wind and solar generation facilities and hopes to retire its coal plants in the next two decades.

Featured image depicts Lyons (left) and Baxter (right).