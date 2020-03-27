MCADSV releases resource guide during coronavirus pandemic

THE MISSOURI COALITION AGAINST DOMESTIC AND SEXUAL VIOLENCE (MCADSV)

As things are rapidly changing in response to the COVID-19 virus, we want to assure you that our staff are still working each day to support the MCADSV-member programs in Missouri that serve survivors of rape and abuse. Connect with our webpage for a searchable directory of the rape and abuse services available in Missouri and resource materials about domestic and sexual violence.

HELP IS AVAILABLE FOR ABUSE AND RAPE VICTIMS

MCADSV’s member organizations are available to help victims during the COVID-19 crisis.

Throughout Missouri, MCADSV member organizations that provide help to victims of domestic and sexual violence are committed to providing the best services to victims in their communities. You can find and connect to services from a Missouri program here, and map of local services across the state

WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU SEEK SERVICES

Hotlines, domestic violence programs, and rape crisis centers continue to provide services. People affected by sexual and domestic violence still can get access to the support of an advocate through a hotline call, during a sexual assault forensic exam, to seek a court-issued Order of Protection, and for help getting other crucial resources. Member organizations of the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence are putting systems in place to be able to provide remote advocacy as much as possible, using phone, text, telehealth, video and other strategies to connect with and support people who need help.

Rape and abuse programs in Missouri are taking significant precautions to protect those they serve and their teams of staff members, volunteers, and board members. They are carefully following the coronavirus health and safety advisories from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WHAT IF YOU ARE QUARANTINED WITH YOUR ABUSER?

Reach out for the help you need. We are here.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to respond to calls — dial 911 if you need immediate help. If it is safe to do so, contact your local domestic and sexual violence program for support and help in forming a safety plan. You also can talk to an advocate when you call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or live chat at www.thehotline.org.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Ask what is needed at your local domestic and sexual violence program. Contact them for more information about how they are responding, what help they need, and continue to refer people affected by sexual and domestic violence to call the local hotline.