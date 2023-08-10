 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – August 10, 2023

By The Missouri Times on August 10, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. For this update, Scott is joined by Mallory Schwarz from Missouri Abortion Action. Scott and Schwarz talk about the recent lawsuits regarding abortion petitions in the state, initiative petition reform, and the future of abortion and Missouri voters.

