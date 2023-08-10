Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. For this update, Scott is joined by Mallory Schwarz from Missouri Abortion Action. Scott and Schwarz talk about the recent lawsuits regarding abortion petitions in the state, initiative petition reform, and the future of abortion and Missouri voters.
TWMP Midweek Update – August 10, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Column: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Media
- This Week in Missouri Politics – August 6, 2023
- TWMP Midweek Update – August 1, 2023
- Opinion: Washington Must Not Worsen Healthcare Affordability For Rural Americans
- Opinion: Credit Card Proposal Inflicts Devastating Harm on Consumers, Main Street America
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »