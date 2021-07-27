Missouri congressional delegation members introduce resolution celebrating state’s bicentennial

WASHINGTON – Today, Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, along with Missouri Representatives Jason Smith, Sam Graves, Vicky Hartzler, Billy Long, Ann Wagner, and Blaine Luetkemeyer, announced that they have introduced a resolution celebrating August 10, 2021, as Missouri’s bicentennial.

“You can’t talk about American history without talking about Missouri history,” said Blunt. “From literary giants like Mark Twain and Maya Angelou to political leaders like Harry S. Truman, sports greats like Buck O’Neil and Satchel Paige, and innovators like George Washington Carver and Walt Disney, Missourians have shaped who we are and where we are today. It’s a place where you can live history in places like Ste. Genevieve or the Gateway Arch, or explore national treasures like the Ozarks and Mark Twain National Forest. I’m incredibly proud to represent Missouri in the United States Senate and to join my colleagues in recognizing the state’s bicentennial.”

“200 years ago, Missouri entered the Union as the 24th state. Since then, Missourians have contributed to every aspect of American life; fully embodying the American spirit and making our nation a better place,” said Hawley. “I’m proud to call Missouri home and I’m even more proud to represent hardworking Missourians every day. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating Missouri’s upcoming bicentennial.”

“As we celebrate our 200th year as a state, I’m proud of the Missourians who have left their mark on our state and am looking forward to the remarkable accomplishments from the next generation of trailblazers from the ‘Show-Me’ State,” said Smith. “Hard work and sense of community are why some of the greatest Americans this world has ever known came from Missouri.”

“Missourians are tough, no-nonsense doers,” said Graves. “This is the Show Me State and for 200 years we’ve been showing folks how to get things done. Icons like Mark Twain, Gen. John J. Pershing, and Walt Disney have embodied that spirit, but so too have the everyday heroes—the firefighters, farmers, police officers, nurses, doctors, small business owners, teachers, and others who have built this state and this country.

“From our state’s rich history as the ‘Gateway to the West’ to today’s status as a premiere life sciences research hub, two centuries of Missouri’s existence has brought with it prosperity and greatness as America’s 24th state,” said Hartzler. “The Show Me State’s bicentennial is a testament to its great people who have contributed to our nation like George Washington Carver, Harry Truman, Laura Ingalls Wilder, Mark Twain, General John J. Pershing, Edwin Hubble, Walt Disney, and millions of hardworking Missouri individuals who have lived, raised families, and made life better for their friends and neighbors. Missouri’s people, Heartland values, and ideals are the essence of America’s greatness and are worth celebrating. I am proud to commemorate 200 years of its founding and look forward to many more great years to come.”

“This year marks the 200th anniversary of Missouri becoming the 24th state in the Union,” said Long. “The Show Me State is a great place to live, work and raise a family. We’re rich in natural resources and our citizens are known for their work ethic. Our people have always been diverse in culture and resilient in nature. Missourians are patriots and have a strong love of their country and its people. I was born and raised in Missouri and you would have to ‘Show-Me’ a better state to live in. It is a great honor to be a part of recognizing Missouri’s bicentennial in Congress.”

“I am incredibly grateful to have grown up and raised my family here in the Show Me State,” said Wagner. “The strong Midwestern work ethic and heartland values, historic landmarks such as the Gateway Arch, and championship-winning teams like the Cardinals and the Blues all represent the best of our state and our country. Our greater St. Louis region especially embodies our history as the Gateway to the West, marking our major role in U.S. expansion. Civil rights leaders and explorers all passed through our region here in St. Louis and we know future generations will make history like they did. Missourians take great pride in our state, and we do so because Missouri has so much to offer the nation, including a robust business community, an incredible agricultural sector and a rich history from which we all continue to learn. This year’s bicentennial is a time to celebrate our significant contributions to American culture and recognize how much Missouri has and will always give to our great nation.”

“For 200 years, Missourians have raised families, farmed land, built businesses and made major contributions to American history and society,” said Luetkemeyer. “My family has been fortunate to call Missouri home for six generations and representing this state continues to be the honor of my lifetime. I’m so pleased to celebrate the Bicentennial of the Show Me State and look forward to many more years of Missouri excellence and prosperity.”

Congress and President James Monroe approved statehood and entry into the Union for the Missouri Territory on August 10, 1821, making Missouri the nation’s 24th state and the “Gateway to the West.” The resolution celebrates notable Missourians and recognizes Missouri’s significant contributions to science, entertainment, technology, sports, and agriculture.

